Nigerian media personality Do2dtun recently spoke about his career growth from youngster to an established media figure

In a recent interview with Legit.ng, the on-air-personality advised youngsters looking up to him in the industry

Do2dtun also spoke on his mission as he addressed talks of people paving the way for others

Nigerian media personality Oladotun Kayode, aka Do2dtun, is one of the prominent names in the media industry. He has carved a niche for himself after starting a career in radio in 2004. He is also known for show hosting, event hype, and more.

Legit.ng had a chance to speak with the broadcaster at the recently held 2024 TrendUpp Awards, and he shared a bit about his career. He also advised youngsters looking to follow in his footsteps and more.

Do2dtun speaks about his career in media. Photos: @do2dtun

Source: Instagram

According to Do2tdun, many young people spend time trying to figure other people out when they can just understand themselves better.

He noted that he started on radio at a young age and then advised fans to start now.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“A lot of young people spend time trying to figure other people out and they forget to figure themselves out. The truth is it is nicer to start very small. If you’re young now, start now. What worked for me was that I wanted longevity and relevance and as for me when the conversation that’s happening or we’re talking about music, arts, in anything or whatever sphere you are, you should be in those kinds of conversations and as for me, I was vying for longevity, I started really young and I always tell every young person, start now. With me personally, apart from longevity, I also realise that it’s necessary that you do what you love. Once your passion is your daily life or daily job, you will be happy with what you’re doing and you are going to go farther in it.”

Speaking further during the interview, Do2dtun answered questions on whether he feels threatened by newbies coming to take over his spot.

The on-air-personality said that the entertainment industry is not a competition. According to him, everybody has a call and it’s better for a person to do everything but have one thing they are good at.

“People look at the entertainment industry as a competition, it’s healthy. Whatever competition you want to have, whether it’s healthy or unhealthy competition, the truth is that at the end of the day, you must have a call, I tell everyone, ‘do everything, but you must have one thing you are good at’ and that’s the thing, so many jack of all trades, you want to do everything but you’re not good at something. Now there’s one thing that I know I’m good at and maybe you are best in it but the truth is that for me, it’s not a knockoff, I’m not competing with you, I’m doing my own thing but the good thing is you’re learning from me too as well so the only thing is when it now becomes unhealthy, and for me it’s not you knocking me off.”

The OAP also shared his take on people who are quick to say nobody paved the way for them.

According to him, he doesn’t have to meet a person physically before they pave the way for him because they have already done something that inspired others to take steps.

In his words:

“People always say this and I’m going to say this here, people keep telling me things like ‘oh he did not lift me up, he did not raise me’ but the thing is you didn’t meet Michael Jackson but he had done something that maybe opened a door you never opened but he gave you the confidence to do it and say if Michael Jackson can do it, I can do it too, that’s it. I don’t have to hold your hands and say ‘you know what, you helped me up’. That’s part of it too. So for me personally, I’m moving in a direction where I want to set a legacy. I don’t want to have a craft or a career. Look at hype now, when I started in clubs, people used to think that it was noise but now, there is no club, parties, weddings, even the highest level of hospitality that when you want to have a party, you think and say you need a hype man, for me, I prefer the legacy over not just the money. The money is good but I wanted the legacy so other kids can jump on it and see it as a career and work with it. I’ve set a legacy, if you’re good at it, jump on it.”

Do2dtun speaks on people solving issues online

Legit.ng earlier reported that Do2dtun shared his thoughts on public figures who bring their private matters on social media.

In recent times, many celebrities have washed their dirty linens in public in their bid to find justice in situations in which they might have been wronged.

The OAP admitted that he falls into the same category of people who bring their private issues online while seeking justice. According to him, he never used to bring his family matters online, but certain circumstances pushed him to the wall.

Source: Legit.ng