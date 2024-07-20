Reactions trail a new video of internet sensation Aunty Ramota as she gets featured on a new song by DJ Xclusive

The Disc Jockey shared a video with the small-sized actress, which sprung comments from all corners of social media

However, fans seem to enjoy the snippet, as many compared her to Portable's former signee, Young Duu

Nigerian small-sized actress and social media influencer Aunty Ramota has ignited comments after being recently spotted with Rotimi Alakija, aka DJ Xclusive.

The two were spotted in a living room in what appeared to be a recording session. Aunty Ramota was seen with headphones over her head while reciting her verse on the new song.

Aunty Ramota is set to feature on DJ Xclusive's new sound. Credit: @auntyramota_authentic, djxclusive83

Source: Instagram

She seemed to enjoy herself as she sang along to the beat, which has impressed many of her social media fans.

Many music lovers are now comparing Aunty Ramota to Young Duu and have opined that she sings better.

Watch the video here:

This news is coming after a hint that the small-statured actress went under the knife to enhance her 'backside', a report she later refuted.

Following the viral news, Aunty Ramota was captured with her backside looking slightly bigger.

Peeps react to Aunty Ramota's debut song

Here is how social media users reacted to DJ Xclusive's collaboration with Aunty Ramota. Read comments below:

@jst_chocolate:

"Aunty ramota bbl don heal."

@abaluxofficial:

"Anti ramo is bigger than naira marley."

@kennylin_rap:

"She sabi sing pass young Duu."

@iamdondanny:

"We accept too many rubbish na why."

@ayor_aad:

"Abeg who discovered her talent."

@genzbadip:

"This song sweet pass Davido album."

@comr_benzene:

"As Aunty Ramota de de una videos. Hope una de pay am well."

@man_dont_lie1:

"Kosi jersey ko si referee."

Video Shows Aunty Ramota Allegedly in Coma

Small-sized Yoruba actress Ramota Adetu trended on social media with reports that she underwent a BBL surgery.

Ramota was spotted in a helpless state in a viral video and attached to an oxygen mask with claims of being in a coma.

According to a recent update, the comedian's manager had tried to stop her from undergoing the surgery, spurring reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng