Kate Henshaw celebrated her 53rd birthday on Friday, July 19, 2024, and was surprised by her loved ones

Big Brother Naija alumni Alexandra Asoga, called Alex, put up a video of the event on her Instagram story

The likes of Enioluwa, Alex, and other socialites were spotted in the video, present to celebrate the amazing actress

Kate Henshaw must have had the time of her life on her 53rd birthday, which took place on July 19, 2024.

Earlier that day, the actress shared a cute image of herself stunned in a black two-piece ensemble. Her fans could not get over her chic look, even at 53.

Kate Henshaw's birthday party surfaces online. Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

A more recent development sees a surprise birthday bash pulled for the phenomenal woman by her loved ones and close associates.

A video shared by BBN Alex shows Kate Henshaw rolling on the floor in awe as she tears up about the love shown to her.

It was said that Kate was having her birthday shoot at a studio, oblivious that a surprise was already waiting for her on the other side of the door.

Her facial expressions, caused the crowd to roar in hysteria, as they were pleased to have caught her unawares.

Watch the sweet video here:

How Nigerians created Kate's surprise birthday

Legit.ng compiled some comments from the actress' fans below:

@oma_hair_empire_:

"So emotional."

@damilolaakinwale23:

"53 looks good on you my woman."

@swt_juie:

"Alex your energy is always superb."

@flourishingmira1:

"53 and looking fabulous. Happy birthday mami."

@reyy_chelle:

"Pray to look this good at 53."

@mimi_askie:

"If na me be dat first man by d door, I go just Waka dey go house."

@abelpter:

"Kate is an amazing woman and she deserves all the love."

@gracie_eni:

"Her expression."

Chidi Mokeme Celebrates Kate Henshaw

Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme shared how much he cherished his friendship with his colleague Kate Henshaw.

The Nollywood actress turned a new age on July 19, and Chidi Mokeme couldn’t hide his excitement.

Sharing a video of the fitness enthusiast, the actor listed some attributes he admired about her.

Source: Legit.ng