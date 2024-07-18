Nigerian actress Merit Gold sparked an online discussion following her recent post about couples

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a post condemning wives who help their families without their husband’s consent

Netizens shared different opinions, and while some criticised the actress, others gave reasons wives would do such

Nollywood actress Merit Gold caused a stir on social media after sharing a controversial post about married couples.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to post a statement explaining what constitutes cheating in a marriage.

Merit Gold shared her opinion online. Photos: @realmeritgold

Source: Instagram

According to Merit, a wife who assists her family secretly without her husband’s permission has also cheated. In her words:

“Assisting your family secretly without your husband’s consent is also cheating in marriage if he paid your bride price in full.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Merit Gold’s post

Merit Gold’s post sparked a series of heated reactions on social media. Some netizens slammed her for sharing her opinion. Read some of their comments below:

Bankyajayi:

“Why talking of “bride price” as if the woman is a commodity?”

_____ijeoma:

“Daughter of jezebel see her eyes .”

Finestangeltutu:

“She’s my friend,what she said here is pointless.”

hypemanguru:

“Marry a good man not a rich man, people who help people are people with good heart not rich people.”

Dufya_foods_n_co:

“U need paracetamol madam.”

Ugoeze_01:

“No son of a man will hold me not to help my family cos am a bread winner of my family.”

Nails__dairy:

“It only happens when you have a partner who is inconsiderate.”

Wuraaola_art:

“If you have to support your family secretly in marriage, are you sure you’re in the right place?”

Ajurawalo:

“Well,I believe the husband should know if your family need help and who know he might want to even provide the help and then you can add to it that's respecting one another. Same go to the man as well,seek your wife advice when you need to assist your family.”

Vivianlam_glamour:

“This one is not loved at home. Using marriage to disguise.”

Bright_fullstackdev1:

“This can only tell you that she married a bad man that doesn’t like her helping her family.”

Celeb couples that have been trolled online

In other news, Legit.ng reported on Nigerian celebrity couples who have been bashed on social media for showing off their relationships.

Some top stars have been vilified for showcasing the same kind of things other celebrities post and get away with.

In light of the recent social media drama involving Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James, who was trolled from all angles following her wedding to Femi Atere, Legit.ng compiled a list of some celebrity couples who were dragged online for publicly displaying affection with their partners.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng