Nigerian content creator and skit maker Jay OnAir was recently recognised at TrendUpp awards as a nominee

During a chat with Legit.ng Jay On Air spoke about his unique style of content creation and how he has been able to master speed at creating relatable skits

He spoke about his long-time goals as a comic, skit-maker, show host and being a prolific content creator

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Joseph Onaolapo, better known as Jay On Air, recently shared some of his long-term goals as a comic.

The funny man shared these goals during a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons and Taiwo Owolawi.

Skit maker Jay OnAir shares with Legit.ng the type of success and growth he wants as a content creator. Photo credit: @jay_onair

Source: Instagram

He spoke about his unique content style and the details that go into it. Jay also shared why he creates easily relatable content and what fuels it in a chat during the TrendUpp Awards.

Jay OnAir talks about journalism and being a skit-maker

The comic shared how his background in journalism has helped shape his type of content and the speed at which he drops them. Jay OnAir said:

"I jump on trending topics and events and use them for content inspiration. I believe the speed at which I work comes from my background as a certified journalist."

Jay on his contents being very relatable, he said:

"They're conscious details put into perspective. I am happy that thousands of people see my work and can relate to them It makes me feel fulfilled. It is not easy to create or build an entire content around something that happened hours earlier but somehow I and my team always found a way to pull through."

"I growth has been gradual" - Jay OnAir

The content creator also discussed his career and the challenges of growing his platform, page, and brand over the last three years.

"My growth has been gradual, I don't want to just burst out at once and after a few months I am forgotten. I have grown gradually, stayed consistent and kept putting myself in people's faces. I'm glad that more people have began to recognise my talents including celebrities. It is a process and I'm definitely getting their."

