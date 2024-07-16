A young Nigerian man makes a blender from a simple piece of materials that looked impossible from the beginning but actually worked

In the video, someone had asked if he could make a blender, and he said he could and began to work on it immediately

Eventually, after he was done making the blender from simple material, he tested it in the video, and it worked perfectly

A young Nigerian man crafts a blender from seemingly impossible materials.

In a fascinating video, a young Nigerian man takes on a challenge that seems almost impossible.

Young man makes blender. Photo credit: @judge_the_inventor

Source: TikTok

Makes blender using simple things

When asked if he could make a blender, he confidently accepts and gets to work straight away. Using only simple materials, he skillfully constructs the blender.

The highlight of the video, as shown by @judge_the_inventor, comes when he tests his creation, and it works flawlessly.

Watch the video below:

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a talented young boy who invented an excavator with cardboard and tested it in a video has gone viral on TikTok.

Nigerian boy invents smart 2-in-1 gas cylinder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a truly captivating video shared on TikTok, a talented Nigerian boy showcased his innovative creation of a 2-in-1 combination of a gas cylinder and gas burner.

The caption of the video reads, "DM for price," indicating his intention to sell his invention.

The video garnered mixed reactions, with many praising the boy's talent and creativity while others expressed safety concerns.

