Esther Nwachukwu trended online for the umpteenth time after she called out actor Frederick Leonard over the death of their colleague Junior Pope

The actress alleged that Frederick Leonard was one of the Nollywood practitioners happy about the tragic death of Junior Pope

She further slammed him for not being present at the burial ceremony of the deceased as she shared her proof against him

Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu has called out her colleague Frederick Leonard over the death of late actor Junior Pope.

Esther Nwachukwu disclosed that Frederick Leonard didn't attend Junior Pope's burial and recounted how the deceased graced the self-acclaimed film lord's wedding to his wife, Peggy Ovire.

Esther Nwachukwu called out Freddie Leonard over Junior Pope's death. Credit: @jnrpope, @freddieleoneard, @esther.sky77

The actress further claimed that Fredrick was one of the Nollywood actors happy about Junior Pope's tragic demise.

According to her, the late actor's industry success over the years attracted envy and jealousy from his peers.

Esther shared a throwback video of the departed actor and his beautiful wife at Freddie and Peggy Ovire's wedding to support her claim.

Esther Nwachukwu spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kitt_bykath:

"Nawa oo. Hanty Let Jnr Pope rest na. If you have personal beef with Fredrick and his wife, face them without calling late Jnr Pope. Omo no respect for the dead."

mayahusna91:

"Maybe this girl was crushing on junior oooh...this is too much."

chefsimbiat:

"Madam would you rest please? Do you guys think someone passing away is a joke? Not everyone would want to chase clout with a family during their mourning period abeg."

edutex_poundz:

"My dear go look for business dey do abeg your own don too much."

vivvyking:

"She's so obsessed with Jnr Pope. I remember you accused him of sleeping with you without paying you. Don't you have shame at all."

lilisconcept_:

"The real celebrities self no dey make noise...na all these asaba palace maiden dey disturb person peace of mind."

olusolaaa_:

"The guts you people have on this social media is getting too much… what rubbishhhhh."

hairsby_luchy:

"This Lady is lonely and depressed, she needs help cause why won't you just let a dead man rest in peace?‍♀️ she should be taken to psychia or just thrown in jail make we rest abeg."

emeka:

"Esther NwaEkwensu, can you keep Jnr Pope’s name out ya mouth? Sha leave their family alone."

solino_kiddies:

"Madam pls go n rest!!! Is attending weddings now a critical for attending funerals??? Pls free them cos you don't if they ve done their own condolence visit n support to the deceased family."

Esther Nwachukwu blasts Jnr Pope

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwachukwu trended in a viral video where she questioned her colleague’s fidelity.

The actress took to social media to react to Jnr Pope’s claim of being a "one man, one wife" guy. She claimed that he sleeps around.

