Amid the recent celebration surrounding Nigerian singer Wizkid online, an exchange between the Afro-fusion superstar and a curvy lady has gone viral

The curvy lady whose chat with the singer leaked online has been identified as Sophia Egbueje, and their exchange has sparked massive reactions on social media

Wizkid's chat with Sophia leaked hours after the singer turned a year older, and his fans have been celebrating him across multiple social media platforms

Renowned Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, recently turned a year older, and the social media space has been buzzing with many of his fans celebrating him on their pages.

However, it seems a scandal is set to trail the birthday celebrations after a WhatsApp chat between the Nigerian singer and a Lagos socialite, Sophia Egbueje, leaked online.

Amid Wizkid's birthday celebrations, a recently leaked WhatsApp chat between the singer and Sophia Egbueje went viral. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

Some netizens on Snapchat spotted the WhatsApp exchange between the singer and the Lagos big girl.

Sophia Egbueje calls Wizkid her ATM

Sophia Egbueje called Wizkid her forever "ATM" in the viral screenshot. The exchange has sparked mixed reactions online, with many taking Wizkid's side.

Many have also slammed Sophia Egbueje for sharing such a confidential conversation between herself and Big Wiz online.

Some netizens noted that ladies like Sophia were the reason why Nigerian singers preferred dating American or foreign ladies instead of Naija ladies.

See the leaked exchange below:

Reactions as Wizkid's chat with socialite leaks

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the leaked chat between Wizkid and the curvy Lagos big girl:

@brooklyn_iman:

"These ladies don't know the power of discretion..smh..big boys like Wiz don't appreciate clout chasers. My sister eat in silence.."

@rosythrone:

"Na why he nor good to dey text some kin pple so. Small chat, she don screenshot post."

@r.u.t.h_i.e.e:

"Just one word, aunty couldn't keep it to herself . We've seen it ma."

@realsaint_003:

"Some girls no deserve hi for this life. Low budget CNN."

@theesuo__:

"It’s actually an achievement, congratulations to her."

@tufab:

"Na wetin dey always make some guys fear to message girls. Dem must cast anything!!!"

@buzzbox360:

"Girls ehn! Just small chat from Wizkid and you’ve taken screenshot to show the world."

@thebigvargaa__:

"Remember that Wizkid is a normal human being named Ayo. He has actual friends too, just the way some of your own friends will post some funny inside jokes from you."

@mheenarh__:

"Another Sophia wahala! Moral lesson stay away from girls bearing Sophia."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

