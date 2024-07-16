Wizkid FC Declares Public Holiday Over His 34th B’day, 30 BG Kicks: “OBO Fans Go Think Say Na Xmas”
- Wizkid's fans known as FC have declared a public holiday as the singer marks his 34th birthday on July 16th, 2024
- In a video that surfaced online, a lady declared that no one should work all over Nigeria and there should be no movement
- According to her, FC have been saving money since last year which they plan to send to Wizkid and his fans
A lady known as Omo Brownie on TikTok has sparked reactions after she declared July 16th 2024 a public holiday all over Nigeria in commemoration of Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid's 34th birthday.
Legit.ng had reported that videos and pictures emerged from the birthday celebration of the Grammy Award winner. Some celebrities both locally and internationally were sighted at the party.
Taking to social media, Omo Brownie also made a video to show how she marked her favourites' birthday. According to her, no one should step out today as the world marks the 'Ojuelegba' crooner's birthday.
She declared a public holiday on behalf of all Wizkid FC.
Lady makes promises
In the recording, Brownie said that all fans of the singer have been saving money since last for his birthday.
She requested for Wizkid's account details so she can credit his account. The lady was busy dancing to Wizkid's 'Machala' as she made her video.
Fans of the singer's arch-enemy, took to the comments section to slam the lady and all Wizkid FC.
Recall that an old clip of Davido surfaced online, where he was wishing Wizkid a happy birthday. He praised him and called him the greatest of all time.
See the video here:
Fans of the superstar react to the video made by the lady
Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:
@_berrywhiteofficial:
"Even gossipmill na big wizzy fan he can’t deny happy birthday my idolo."
@fnprincekay:
"Wizkid has the most loyal fan base. Quality over quantity."
@official_melly14:
"If Wizkid no dey heaven. I no dey enter."
@antoniofestus_:
"Day play no go work."
@slim__d:
"Unto say wizkid dey put food for my table abi? no movement."
@mimie_.pearla:
"As she do this video finish she go come enter bathroom baff ready go work."
@kii_ra0:
"Una popsy wey no send una."
@princepfrmdao:
"Davido fans go think say na Christmas day."
@rarelyseenx2093:
"Deh ur house deh fenu wu gate."
@cale_gram:
"Make she go sit down, we no even know say today na una goat birthday."
Wizkid's son celebrates him on his birthday
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Wizkid's son, Zion, had shared how he felt about his father as he celebrated his birthday on July 16th.
The young boy posted a picture of the Afrobeats singer wrapping his arms around him, and he stated that words cannot adequately express how he felt about him.
Zion said he was grateful that Wizkid was his father, he wished him a happy birthday, and his fans also celebrated with him.
