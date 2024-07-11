Nigerian comedian Layi Wasabi has turned a new age in style to the joy of his numerous fans

The humour merchant turned 23 on July 11, 2024, and he celebrated the occasion with a lovely photo

Layi’s birthday photo took many of his fans by surprise, especially the ladies, and they drooled over him

Nigerian comedian Isaac Olayiwola, aka Layi Wasabi, has caused a huge stir on social media with his birthday.

On July 11, 2024, the socialite turned 23, and he celebrated it with a lovely photo on his Instagram page.

Ladies drool over Layi Wasabi's photo as he marks 23rd birthday. Photos: @layiwasabi / IG.

Source: Instagram

In the black-and-white photo, Layi is spotted with a clean haircut, a necklace around his neck, and an earring in one of his lobes as he gently licks his little finger with a birthday cake in front of him.

The steeze Layi displayed in the photo was a far cry from his usual baggy suits when he’s playing his lawyer roles or his blue t-shirt and grey-coloured trousers when he’s playing the role of Mr Richard, among other characters in his skits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Layi’s birthday photo below:

Fans drool over Layi’s 23rd birthday photo

Layi Wasabi’s birthday post soon drew the attention of many of his fans. A number of them trooped to his comment section to celebrate him, while others drooled over his steeze in the photo. Read some of their comments below:

Samuelnmy:

“Be like lawyer don get better client ooo, This one wey e drip bayi.”

mc_aristotle:

“U wear ear ring ni sha.”

Hairlo___:

“Layi is so fineeee.”

detailsbyneyomi:

“Stay blessed the Law...you get office now?.”

Adeyybasqi:

“The Law Don Turn Bad Boy .”

Balodscreativity:

“Boboyiii Hanzzz!!! Happy Birthday Layi!”

prety_sparkle:

“Happy birthday hot boy ❤️.”

Oris_zumi:

“Look at your clean haircut. Happy birthday joor .”

Kosabuns_grill:

“D law happy birthday. Hope appearance fee will be reduced now .”

Kun_lesky:

“This guy too don de wear earing? Na wa for fame o. Happy birthday neways.”

Pharleelat:

“This birthday photo is giving "Steese".”

livewithlynda:

“Happy Birthday, Layi! The birthday pic is gorgeously not on brand but who can sue the law?!”

neem_neems:

“This picture ehn© © @ happy birthday the law.”

thepurplerobelagos:

“Layiiiiiii Steeezyyyy birthday joy giver!”

angelbecky4:

“This GNCC master class is booming ooo..... See Lawyer Layi with Drip et Steeze. Happy birthday, D Law.”

ijeh.chidi_fx:

“You're so young and cute Mr. Layi...but, your comedy attire....just tire me......Happy birthday.”

Kiekie, Layi top list of female and male creators

Dataleum is a world-renowned data analytics company driven to transform the world through talent acceleration, business innovation, and community building.

In a previous report by Legit.ng it was said that Dataleum released its latest rankings of Nigeria’s top content creation talents for the first quarter of 2024.

This time, content creators like Kie Kie and Layi Wasabi came atop the female and male creator lists.

Source: Legit.ng