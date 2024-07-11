A Nigerian man made the decision to buy a house on his own without involving his parents in a video that went viral on TikTok

After buying the house, he told one of his siblings, who was not only surprised but decided to check it out

The man captured his sibling’s reaction when he arrived at the house, demonstrating that he was very impressed by what he saw

A Nigerian man shared his journey of purchasing a house independently, without involving his parents.

After getting the property, he informed one of his siblings, who was both surprised and intrigued enough to visit the new home.

Man buys house, shows it to sibling. Photo credit: @doc.iggy

Source: TikTok

The man captured his sibling’s reaction on camera in detail, showcasing his genuine impression and admiration for the house, as shown by @doc.iggy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jenix said:

“Your brother smiling like a proud father.”

Adetolaoreofe wrote:

“Congratulations doc.”

Janah commented:

“Congratulations Doctor.”

DammyDan also commented:

“You're Nigerian!!!”

PraiseCheryl:

“Double congratulations.”

Kaycee:

“Congrats doc!!”

FashionLagos:

“Congratulations Dr Iggy.”

Nkwonta Oluchi:

“Congratulations. There’s nothing sweeter than watching your hard work pay off.”

DunaMassageofLagos:

“He looks so proud of you! Congratulations.”

Esther:

“Congratulations doc.”

Dr.udeichi:

“Wow also proud of you.”

Samantha Chelsea:

“Wow, congratulations.”

Chiamaka Nancy Ezeanodo:

“Congratulations Dr Iggy more wins.”

Byiola:

“It's the cheek smile for me.”

Mira:

“Congratulations doc, winning all the way love to see it for you.”

Zaemmari:

“Okay so you are not the tallest one but you are my favorite one.”

Reenah_reen:

“Hands in the pocket and smiling, he’s a proud dad!”

NC_1213:

“He has the mannerisms of a PROUD Nigerian dad who will never tell you how proud of you they are but will gloat to his WhatsApp friends nonstop.”

Maureen:

“Little big brother and he is taller.”

Artrice:

“This is such a beautiful moment.”

Source: Legit.ng