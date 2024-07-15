Controversial clergyman Odumeje has sparked emotions on social media with his recent sermon about Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and his refinery

Odumeje bragged that he foresaw the fire accident that happened at Dangote's refinery recently and warned Aliko, but he didn't heed his warnings

He noted that if Dangote had come to his church and prayed for him, the accident wouldn't have happened, and he would have started to produce fuel

Renowned Nigerian clergyman and musician Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, recently trended online after clips from his latest Sunday sermon went viral.

In the trending clip, Pastor Odumeje shared how he foresaw the fire accident that rocked the Dangote refinery at Ibeju-Lekki.

He bragged about warning Dangote about the fire accident while sharing what he said the billionaire should have done to prevent the calamity.

However, Dangote looked down on him and didn't heed his warnings.

"What Dangote must do" - Odumeje shares

The outspoken clergyman shared during his sermon what Dangote must do before his refinery can start working and produce fuel.

He noted that Aliko Dangote must come to his church in Anambra state and allow him lay his hands on him and pray for him. Until then his refinery can't work.

Listen to Odumeje's comment about Dangote's refinery:

Comments trail Odumeje's sermon about Dangote

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@ezeqwesiri:

"Before Dan go come to you; Dan Go tey o."

@wigsbykiikii:

"It’s how the congregation believes him with all seriousness."

@unkusp:

"If 3 Dangote is one erimus and one Dangote is so prideful. How much prideful is one erimus, using Pythagoras theory???"

@brendanukagod__:

"Deep down I want to attend this man church because its therapeutic low key..."

@iam_amolly:

"Refinery wy dy under insurance .. Nobody is loosing sir."

@chigirl__onyin:

"No odumeje slander will be tolerated."

@mr_hyenana:

"Even Anti-Christ get better PR I no go lie & believers sef laugh at what they ought to rebuke."

@chy_wayers:

"Phoolishness that has audacity."

@shoes_by_demokraft:

"Would never have any problem with him, But you see those Congregation... Only GOD knows if they have braain inside those their heads."

@adaanaedo:

"Like people literally leave their homes to listen to this guy every Sunday morning. Oloriburuku don smoke expired Cana"

What Nkechi Blessing said about Odumeje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing Sunday defended Chukwuemeka Odumeje, to the surprise of many.

Nkechi Blessing made it clear that she did not subscribe to rumours of Odumeje being a fake pastor, especially after her experience with him.

“The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje, I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He’s not just telling you, he’s giving you the solution," she said.

