Wizkid Bags 7 Nominations in Kenyan Award, Fans Jubilate: "They Wan Use Machala Promote Show"
- Nigeria afrobeat music sensation Ayodeji balogun, also known as Wizkid, has bagged a whopping seven nominations in a Kenyan Award
- The Africa Arts Entertainments Awards recognised the singer's hard work via seven groundbreaking categories
- The amazing news was shared on July 15 via their official Instagram page, which fans have reacted massively to
Wizkid is about to add more plaques to his award shelf, as he has been nominated in seven categories for a Kenyan Award.
The awarding body has been identified as the Africa Arts Entertainments Award, designed to reward and showcase the efforts of music stars across Africa.
The Award will be held on August 17, 2024, in Kenya. The categories in which the Grammy-award winner was nominated include AAEA Continental Artist of the year, AAEA best continental male artist, Continental Album/EP of the year (S2), Best Continental intl Feature (Work Me Out), Best continental Afro rap fusion hit (IDK), Best continental Afro RnB hit (Money&Love), and Best continental Afro RnB hit (Ebelebe).
The news is such an interesting one, and it is a win not just for Wizkid but for the Nigerian entertainment industry as a whole, which has done a great job of putting Afrobeats on the global map.
How Nigerians reacted to Wizkid's nominations
Legit.ng compiled some comments below:
@a_de_kun_ley:
"We no need award again."
@careless__kelly_:
"And dem no hear him gbedu again? BABA NAH BABA."
@_rarely.seen_:
"All this wan use wizkid promote show."
@04_30____:
"Grace will always speak for you no matter what you do or say."
@izzy____gram:
"Award na for them Rema now."
@wonders_of_miracle:
"We want Morayo."
@dayday.101:
"Wiz Lion."
@42__wayne:
"lol but baba no send the award that’s the wahala."
@officialtommy10_:
"He fit go win all of them o. I Dey fear the boy."
