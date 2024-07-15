The Euros 2024 was recently concluded with the finale between Spain and England, leaving some, like Zlatan Ibile, $10k richer and others with a dent in the accounts

A video of Zlatan Ibile and Soso Soberekon before the final had trended online, where the pair engaged in a $10k bet

Soso Soberekon had staked on an England win, while Zlatan Ibile had placed his bet on Spain winning the 2024 trophy

A video of two famous Nigerian social figures, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile and music mogul Soso Soberekon, engaged in an N16m bet has gone viral.

On Sunday night, July 14, 2024, the Euros final between Spain and England was played in Germany to determine the best footballing team in Europe.

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile wins $10k after Spain defeated England at Euros 2024 from Soso Soberekon. Photo credit: @zlatan_ibile/@sososoberekon

A video before the match of Nigerian singer Zlatan and music mogul Soso Soberekon engaged in a $10k bet for the final has gone viral.

Zlatan Ibile had staked that Spain would emerge as the winner, while Soso Soberekon's bet was on England to emerge as the winner.

Zlatan goes wild after Spain's victory

Another video has now emerged online of Zlatan Ibile going completely wild after the Spain national team defeated the English lads two goals to one in the finals.

In the trending videos, Zlatan was seen jubilating his bet win as he used multiple bottles of Coca-Cola to wash his face in while celebrating.

Soso Soberekon is famous for his football betting habit and Legit.ng recalls reporting when the placed a N4m bet on Real Madrid to defeat Borussia Dortmund in 2024 UCL final.

Another celebrity famous with this habit is singer Kcee.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Zlatan's celebration

Here are some of the comments that trailed Zlatan Ibile's video after he won a $10k bet from Soso Soberekon:

@bigxpark:

"Poor man go think say na 10k naira."

@___sheila1:

"We Barcelona fans are the happiest."

@am_doze:

"Why are you giving your cleaners too much work this night nawa o."

@moponz:

"How can a football lover thinks England will win , England that nearly lost in quarter final."

@benbills007:

"If you put your money on England means you don't know football..Well played Spain."

@fidi_warda:

"I won 7m."

@martynofficialss:

"Spain has been the best team since the tournament started and you can’t expect England to come from nowhere and win the cup please."

@ojayyy__:

"This is common sense, England never had any strong opponent. Spain were good from the beginning. Easy win tbh."

@sweezzy1:

"Incase you don’t know how much is 10k =16m+"

