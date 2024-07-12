Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos, has shed more light on her life on social media

The lifestyle influencer finally broke her silence after being trailed by rumours of being a single mother

Nikos’ response to netizens triggered interesting comments, with fans showing support for her alleged relationship with Young Jonn

Singer David Adeleke Davido’s cousin, Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Babii, has reacted to claims that she is a single mother.

Recall that after Davido’s marriage to Chioma, the singer’s pretty cousins drew the attention of netizens, with some of them making claims about Adenike ‘Nikos’ and her sister, Folashade Adeleke.

Fans react as Davido's cousin finally speaks on rumours about her. Photos: @nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

After being trailed by rumours of dating singer Young Jonn and of also being a single mother, Nikos finally broke her silence on her Twitter (X) page.

According to Adenike, she has never been married and doesn’t have any children, but she is obsessed with her nieces and nephews. Nikos also added that she is 29 years old and was born to a Nigerian father and an American mother.

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to Nikos’ response to rumours

Read what some social media users had to say about Davido’s cousin Nikos debunking rumours about her:

Omo Ure asked Nikos if she was searching for a partner:

Winifred begged her not to speak pidgin again:

Blessing called the rumour peddlers witches and wizards:

Juni shot his shot at Nikos:

Desmond said Young Jonn won:

This tweep asked a question:

Ella called her Young Jonn’s babe:

Nikos seemingly confirms Young Jonn rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's cousin Nikos, reacted to the rumours of dating fast-rising singer John Saviours Udomboso, best known as Young Jonn.

Legit.ng reported that Young Jonn sparked a frenzy online with recent pictures of him and the Afrobeats star's pretty cousin, Adenike Adeleke, popularly known as Nikos.

In the now-viral photographs, the "Big Big Things" singer held Nikos passionately while sitting on a slab. Fans and online users assumed the couple might have started a romantic relationship.

Source: Legit.ng