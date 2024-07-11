Nigerian socialite Bobrisky’s arrest has now served as inspiration for a young lady on social media

The lady, Irene, took to Twitter (X) to share a photo of how she recreated the crossdresser’s viral EFCC mugshot on her school’s costume day

The photo recreation soon went viral online and it raised a series of funny comments from Nigerians

Nigerian socialite Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky’s absence, has inspired a young lady’s costume for a school event.

Recall that in April 2024, the crossdresser was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for naira abuse and mutilation. Shortly after, his mugshot was posted online, and it went viral.

Fans react as lady recreates Bobrisky's EFCC mugshot. Photos: @bobrisky222, @officialefcc

Three months later, a young lady on X, @ItegbeIrene took to her page to share that she had recreated Bobrisky’s viral mugshot for her school’s costume day.

In the post, Irene shared Bobrisky’s photo alongside her own remake. The student wore a black jalab and black headscarf while carrying a placard to imitate the crossdresser’s EFCC placard.

See the funny photos below:

Netizens react as lady recreates Bobrisky’s mugshot

Irene’s recreation of Bobrisky’s mugshot soon went viral and drew funny comments from Nigerians. A number of them were impressed. Read what they had to say below:

James Brown visits Bobrisky in Kirikiri

Meanwhile, Legt.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky's colleague James Brown paid him a visit at Kirikiri.

The Princess of 'Africow' shared pictures of him with some correctional centre officials. He further disclosed that he was at the prison to check up on the Mummy of Lagos.

The Princess of Africa also stirred reactions as he turned up in a man's outfit at the prison.

