Nigerian singer Davido's cousin Adenike, aka Nikos, has reacted to the rumours of dating fast-rising singer John Saviours Udomboso, best known as Young Jonn.

Legit.ng reported that Young Jonn soured a frenzy online with recent pictures of him and the Afrobeats star's pretty cousin, Adenike Adeleke, popularly known as Nikos.

Davido’s cousin shared more sultry of her and Young Jonn amid dating rumours. Credit: @niko_living, @youngjonn

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral photographs, the "Big Big Things" singer held Nikos passionately while sitting on a slab. Fans and online users assumed the couple might have started a romantic relationship.

It didn't take long for the Timeless hitmaker's cousin Adenike to share more sultry pictures of her and the former YBNL singer from similar events that trended online.

Not only did it ended there, she bragged with the singer's music tagline "Jiggy" in her caption.

She wrote:

"Jiggy Living"

See her post below:

Davido's cousin spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

graced_heavily:

All these skinny boys & big things."

jayywealth:

"Unah no go talk sey young boy nah 19 years now."

mr_painzz:

"30BG boys on chill until the guy mess up."

micheal___x:

"Man! Slim guys and thick girls are godly ordained from heaven."

_cici_nita:

Is Tinubu and Shettima aware of this relationship

thestudentconnectv:

"The rich going for the rich, reason the rich always become richer. It is well."

tonia.gram_:

Wizkid, this could be us, but I no fit f!ght Jada

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend, and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

