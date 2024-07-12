Regina Daniels Brags As She Shares Sultry New Photos, Fans Drool: “Rich, Young and Fabulous”
- Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has once again served doses of beauty on social media
- In an Instagram post, the billionaire’s wife posted a series of new photos and accompanied them with a caption describing herself
- The movie star’s post triggered a series of interesting comments, with netizens giving her more descriptions
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is back in the news after sharing new photos of herself on social media.
On her official Instagram page, the young mother of two posted a series of snaps flaunting her good looks.
Regina kept things simple, wearing a white tank top and simple cornrow braids, as she smiled sweetly for the camera. The billionaire’s wife also had some of her tattoos on display in the photos.
The actress’ post also included some slides of her rapping to US star Cardi B’s songs word for word. Regina Daniels accompanied the post with a caption where she described herself as young and fabulous.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
See her post below:
Fans drool over Regina Daniels’ photos
Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Regina Daniels’ post. Read some of them below:
isaacfred_a:
“My beloved aunty ❤️❤️.”
Ifeka_doris:
“Divine .”
Jasmine_rajinder:
“Beloved aunty .”
Casie__snow:
“Secretary Baddie .”
Susanchanelbeauty:
“RICH! YOUNG & FABULOUS WITH BETTER SENSE .”
afolash5933:
“See a one person fine like 100 people ❤️.”
Thi_cknana:
“The only youth wey fit advise me for this country ❤️.”
unusualdazzling:
“The one and only Gen Z approved in 9ja.”
Iniabasi441:
“Billionaire's wife.”
oyibo.wife:
“What manner of beauty is this .”
goodness_jacobs:
“Asam. Oriaku Senator Ned. Ibu so nma Nneamaka ❤️.”
Regina Daniels in Flavour's music video
In another entertainment news, Flavour was applauded over his soon-to-be released music video.
Flavour is set to release an enchanting visual for one of the popular singles (Nwunye Odogwu) in the highly acclaimed body of work.
A snippet from the incoming music visual depicted that Regina Daniels was featured.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.