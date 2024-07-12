Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has once again served doses of beauty on social media

In an Instagram post, the billionaire’s wife posted a series of new photos and accompanied them with a caption describing herself

The movie star’s post triggered a series of interesting comments, with netizens giving her more descriptions

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is back in the news after sharing new photos of herself on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the young mother of two posted a series of snaps flaunting her good looks.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' photos. Photos: @regina.daniels

Regina kept things simple, wearing a white tank top and simple cornrow braids, as she smiled sweetly for the camera. The billionaire’s wife also had some of her tattoos on display in the photos.

The actress’ post also included some slides of her rapping to US star Cardi B’s songs word for word. Regina Daniels accompanied the post with a caption where she described herself as young and fabulous.

See her post below:

Fans drool over Regina Daniels’ photos

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Regina Daniels’ post. Read some of them below:

isaacfred_a:

“My beloved aunty ❤️❤️.”

Ifeka_doris:

“Divine .”

Jasmine_rajinder:

“Beloved aunty .”

Casie__snow:

“Secretary Baddie .”

Susanchanelbeauty:

“RICH! YOUNG & FABULOUS WITH BETTER SENSE .”

afolash5933:

“See a one person fine like 100 people ❤️.”

Thi_cknana:

“The only youth wey fit advise me for this country ❤️.”

unusualdazzling:

“The one and only Gen Z approved in 9ja.”

Iniabasi441:

“Billionaire's wife.”

oyibo.wife:

“What manner of beauty is this .”

goodness_jacobs:

“Asam. Oriaku Senator Ned. Ibu so nma Nneamaka ❤️.”

