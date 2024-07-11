Shallipopi and Alleged Devil Worshipper, Rapper Trippie Redd Engage in ‘Puff and Pass’ in Viral Clip
- A video of singer Shallipopi with his US colleague Trippie Redd outside Nigeria is trending online
- Shallipopi and Trippie Redd, who has been accused of being a devil worshipper, were seen engaging in ''puff and pass"
- The unexpected link up between Shallipopi and the US rapper has stirred up speculations among Nigerians
Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, has caused a buzz on social media over the unexpected link-up with US rapper Trippie Redd.
Shallipopi, who trended for flaunting his lover after being called a cheat, was spotted posing with Trippie Redd in the viral video.
A clip, however, showed Trippie Redd handing Shallipopi a blunt as they engaged in 'puff and pass.'
Watch the video showing the moment Shallipopi linked up with Trippie Redd below:
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Trippie Redd expressed his love for Portable Zazu by sharing a video of the Nigerian singer on his page.
Reactions trail Shallipopi's video with US rapper
The unusual link-up stirred speculation, as several netizens expressed concern about Shallipopi's association with Trippie Redd, who has been accused of being a devil worshipper, even though he has debunked the claim.
Trippie Redd is popular for his "Bigger Than Satan" song and 666 eyelids tattoo.
Read the comments below:
focus_o.g:
"Shallipopi my own advice be say make u no sha sell ur soul Bkoz ehnnn. Anyways I’m happy I making it big one love."
fidelisdbadboy:
"If you like no sabi smoke,see where puff and pass dun carry shalli go."
mcdollarsfreeway:
"Baba don finally meet devil."
kidayo81:
"Shey unaa remember when wizkid pass Igbo give shallipopi shalli talk say this one no be ordinary Igbo oooo."
legend_ybnl:
"Noting wey this Werey shali no Dey smoke see as he run collect ham."
_opeksthespec:
"What is this link up."
tctworldwideL:
"The song will be trash. Soul trap with naija school rhymes."
mohammad_sani_rabiu:
"Make him dy careful these people go blow up top his head."
Shallipopi breaks ladies' heart
Legit.ng also recalled reporting that Shallipopi unveiled his lover in a post on social media.
The singer, who is loved by ladies because of his use of Benin slang in his song, was sighted kissing his lover passionately outdoors.
The lady was trying to show him something on her phone as he listened to her.
