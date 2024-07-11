Video of Davido With Poco Lee in Lagos After Wedding Trends: “What Honeymoon Are You Expecting?”
- Nigerian singer Davido was recently spotted back in Nigeria following his talk-of-the-town wedding with Chioma
- The 30BG boss was spotted chilling with popular dancer and hypeman, Poco Lee, in Lagos
- The video was trailed by a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians who wondered about Davido’s honeymoon
Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has been up and about since his wedding to Chioma Ejiofor. He was spotted once again with celebrity dancer, Poco Lee.
Recall that Davido and Chioma’s Chivido wedding broke the internet as netizens entertained themselves with several highlights from the event. After the occasion, some Nigerians expected to see honeymoon updates.
However, since the big event, Davido hasn’t really shown signs of being on honeymoon and he was recently spotted with celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, in Lagos, Nigeria.
In the video which was posted on Poco’s Snapchat page, he and OBO were seen exchanging banters as they chilled at a lounge. See the video below:
Netizens wonder about Davido’s honeymoon
Davido and Poco Lee’s video raised the interest of some Nigerians in the singer’s honeymoon considering that he was already back in the country shortly after his wedding. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:
tendaimuwamba:
“They have been legally married since 9th November 2022. What honeymoon are you expecting.”
Star_adex__:
“Poco is always everywhere .”
barbieskincare122:
“Dem tell you say he go honeymoon before??.”
nancy_queen1110:
“Honeymoon for person wey don de live with him for years Wetin he wan follow her do wey them never do before .”
mr_sheggzy001:
“Poco no get house ?”
queenof_gbasgbos:
“Honeymoon for girl wey don dey live with him as a wife for over 7yrs?abeg.”
Slimddyqold:
“Na really honeymoon.”
Poco Lee sympathises with Isreal DMW
A video of Nigerian dancer-turned-singer Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, and Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has sparked emotions online.
Legit.ng recalls reporting extensively Isreal DMW's marital issues and how his wife left him after just a year of their marriage.
The viral video showed Poco Lee hailing his friend after taking him on a date. However, it was his comments to Isreal DMW in the clip that stirred the emotions of netizens.
