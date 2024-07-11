Nigerian singer Davido was recently spotted back in Nigeria following his talk-of-the-town wedding with Chioma

The 30BG boss was spotted chilling with popular dancer and hypeman, Poco Lee, in Lagos

The video was trailed by a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians who wondered about Davido’s honeymoon

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has been up and about since his wedding to Chioma Ejiofor. He was spotted once again with celebrity dancer, Poco Lee.

Recall that Davido and Chioma’s Chivido wedding broke the internet as netizens entertained themselves with several highlights from the event. After the occasion, some Nigerians expected to see honeymoon updates.

Fans ask about honeymoon as Davido parties with Poco Lee. Photos: @davido, @pocolee21/ Snapchat

However, since the big event, Davido hasn’t really shown signs of being on honeymoon and he was recently spotted with celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, in Lagos, Nigeria.

In the video which was posted on Poco’s Snapchat page, he and OBO were seen exchanging banters as they chilled at a lounge. See the video below:

Netizens wonder about Davido’s honeymoon

Davido and Poco Lee’s video raised the interest of some Nigerians in the singer’s honeymoon considering that he was already back in the country shortly after his wedding. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

tendaimuwamba:

“They have been legally married since 9th November 2022. What honeymoon are you expecting.”

Star_adex__:

“Poco is always everywhere .”

barbieskincare122:

“Dem tell you say he go honeymoon before??.”

nancy_queen1110:

“Honeymoon for person wey don de live with him for years Wetin he wan follow her do wey them never do before .”

mr_sheggzy001:

“Poco no get house ?”

queenof_gbasgbos:

“Honeymoon for girl wey don dey live with him as a wife for over 7yrs?abeg.”

Slimddyqold:

“Na really honeymoon.”

