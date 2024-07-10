"If Toyin Doesn’t Release Ayo in 24hrs Men go Run am o": VDM Threatens to go Full Force, Clip Trends
- Social media activist VeryDarkMan has made an online video to pressure Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham into releasing the arrested bully
- Recall that it was alleged that Toyin Abraham ordered the arrest of an X bully who laid curses on her child, Ire
- VDM pleaded with the movie star to release the bully otherwise, he and some others would take action and see to the boy's release
Nigerian activist and social commentator Martins Otse Vincent, aka VeryDarkMan, has threatened to release the Twitter bully if Toyin Abraham does not comply. VDM also gave the actress a 24-hour ultimatum.
Recall that the actress, in a live video, defended her alleged actions, firmly stating that no bully will go scot-free even if it meant losing her life, after which she got blasted by VDM.
Toyin Abraham named a bully on Wikipedia as X users start reporting her to Netflix for deplatforming
This situation has escalated, drawing the attention of some celebrities. Tacha also shared her position and noted that as much as she does not support any party in the brewing drama, she would like to implore Nigerians to do better and respect other people's choices.
A recent viral video of VDM surfaced shortly. In the clip, the controversial figure persuaded the mother-of-one to effect the release of Ayo, the body who was arrested.
VDM cautions Toyin Abraham
VeryDarkMan noted that he would ensure the boy's release if she refused to take adequate action. VDM warned the movie producer against overreacting.
He stated that as a celebrity, Toyin needs to grow tougher skin as netizens would not stop coming for her and her family.
The public figure partly referenced his issue with actress and influencer Iyabo Ojo, where she said ugly things about his mother.
Peeps compare Toyin Abraham’s reaction
Funke Akindele made it to the trends box while her colleague Toyin Abraham heated up the internet.
Recall that the Ijakumo actress was accused of bully after she arrested the mother of a young man who bashed online.
Amid the back and forths following Toyin, some Nigerians revisited the moment her rival Funke Akindele was dragged online and how she handled it.
