A Nigerian man has surfaced on blogs after he made a promise to report all the social media pages belonging to Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress was accused of arresting her bully’s mother, which triggered reactions

A Twitter user has now gone online to reveal his intention of bringing all pages associated with the movie actress

An X user has ignited reactions after he revealed that he would dedicate his whole day to removing social media pages belonging to Toyin Abraham.

Recall that Nigerians got agitated by the issues surrounding Toyin Abraham. It was alleged that she ordered the arrest of the mother of one of her social media bullies.

X User threatens to report Toyin Abraham's social media pages. Credit: @toyinabraham, @acedouglas1

Source: Instagram

A man named Ayo has also been said to be arrested, which further trolled social media users. In a new development, a Twitter user, @acedouglas1, has promised to destroy the movie producer's social media page.

He wrote:

"I am dedicating my whole day to reporting on Toyin Abraham's social media pages, YouTube, and all her movies on Netflix. She thinks she can go low? We can go lower."

See his post here:

Recall that the actress turned when she went live on Instagram, claiming to be ready for death. Her post garnered tons of reactions from netizens, as many continue to share their opinions.

How people reacted to X user's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nwanyibuego:

"All of you are jobless, go dedicate that time to your life goal."

@udochukwu_h:

"This is no longer ordinary, her colleagues hand may be involved."

@somydallas1:

"Y’all don’t realize where Nigeria is headed. Your free speech is gradually fading before your very eyes."

@stanleenna:

"Me I sha done block her report her even on YouTube."

@loo_is_1:

"Brother way mumu.. nor go focus on ur family … maturity nor b really by age."

@kastropee_:

"You know how many people you need to report a page before them take am down?"

@jagba_jantis:

"Serves her right."

@tancolee1:

"Someone said female Samylarry."

