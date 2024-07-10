Rema loves to celebrate his friends on their special days and show them that he cares deeply for them

The singer once again outdid himself after his gift to his friend and label mate Charles Chibueze Chukwu, widely called Crayon, emerged online

The video captured the 'Hehehe' crooner heaping bundles of money on Crayon's arms, who, in turn, was too stunned to speak

From Ayra Starr to Crayon and whoever else is close to the Muti-award-winning music star, Divine Ikubor, aka Rema's love for his friends, knows no bounds.

The singer, who has just made a massive comeback into the music scene with two releases after what looked like a hiatus, buzzed the internet with his kind gesture towards his friend, Crayon

Rema splashes wads of cash on Crayon for his birthday. @heisrema, @crayononthis

Source: Instagram

A video of the duo surfaced online, and fans had to pick their jaws from the ground. It captured Rema emptying a black bag filled with money and stacking it up on Crayon's arms.

The birthday boy was so excited that he held firmly onto his money, as Rema kept retrieving more bundles and stacking them really high up Crayon's arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video of the Mavin signees evoked many reactions from social media users, who questioned how much money the Benin-born singer really has.

Watch the video here:

Peeps react to the video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ok_se_ma_:

"Rema calm down calm down calm down."

@mma_sexybeauty:

"Poor man like me no fit relate."

@badmuskhal2940:

"Una fit Dey count the money. This Cana Don cripple me for couch."

@olorunfemi_akintunde_rilwan:

"E no go take easy on his haters yeba. Hehehehehehe."

@tellzy_:

"Where una dey see this money?"

@zion_5_star:

"Best friend of Rema."

@ ok_se_ma_:

"Rema calm down calm down calm down."

Ayra Starr speaks about the type of relationship

Nigerian fast-rising singer Ayra Starr has shared interesting details about her colleague and labelmate Rema.

During a recent interview, the songstress was forced to open up about her relationship with the Calm Down hitmaker.

However, Ayra went on to narrate the first impression she had about the Mavin superstar before they met.

Source: Legit.ng