Nigerian TikTok star, Peller, has reacted after being faced by comparison following his recent success

After Peller bagged a plaque at TrendUpp Awards, a man claimed he was now more famous than Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

Peller dedicated a video to react to the comparison, and his post generated hilarious reactions

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, caused a stir over his reaction to being compared with Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Recall that the social media sensation recently bagged a plaque at the 2024 TrendUpp Awards, and news of his success spread online.

Fans react as Peller addresses claims of being more famous than Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy. Photos: @davido, @wizkidnews, @peller089

Source: Instagram

Following his award win, another TikTok user made a video claiming that Peller was currently more popular than Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

This claim did not go down well with Peller who took to his Instagram page to address it. According to Peller, the person was only trying to ruin him while pretending to be his fan. The TikToker made it clear that he was only just rising in the industry and that such unhealthy comparisons could affect his growth.

Peller labelled the person an enemy of progress while reiterating that he did not want to be compared to anybody. See his video below:

Netizens react as Peller speaks

Interestingly, many netizens found Peller’s video hilarious. Some of them took to his comment section to react. Read some of their comments below:

steveoz_:

“I too love this boy .”

abolanle96:

“I luv the way peller handle dis for dis u will go far in life ijn.”

obaksolo:

“Oloburukuwan finish you.”

shaggitwin:

“He get bear bear .”

joel_ooreofe:

“You get sense as you do this video. Very good . Small thing dem go start unhealthy comparison. Mtchww.”

real_lexzi:

“Them wan put u for problem .”

s__classic__:

“Werey talk say he never reach their children self .”

Nkubi_official;

“Enemy of Pogess them .”

skidough_simba:

“Tiktokers go whine you but no panic .. Your OT strong no worry.”

bigdiv_:

“You get sense and you would definitely go far.”

Tiwayoga:

“I love peller he get sense ❤️.”

Tomi_sin874:

“Una weh Dey complain say he no sabi English,he get sense pass most of you.”

badhboy_chizzy:

“Baba no want problem.”

Loko_wizard:

“Them go whine you but no Panic .”

callmhe_sarahlee:

“Sharp boy u no want problem.”

Gaskineddy:

“You are just too funny and full of sense to me .”

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

"Hope say u never go use ritual get 5mins fame Oooo ???? we no go cry o," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng