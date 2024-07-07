Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and wife Chioma gave their fans and followers something to brag about

Several videos combined together revealed how long the two lovebirds have together until their recently held wedding ceremony

The viral footage left many connecting the dots of their love story as they dished out their observations

Nigerian celebrity David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke, recently turned heads amid the drama surrounding their new marriage.

One of Davido's baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, filed a 102-paragraph counter-affidavit detailing why the singer should not be granted custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Davido and Chioma’s old videos refreshed minds online. Credit: @thechefchi, @davido

Amid the controversy, Davido's fans unearthed videos of him and his newlywed wife, highlighting their relationship's public journey and their affectionate online moments.

The compiled clips revealed that the Timeless hitmaker and Chioma have been open about their love for each other since 2016. They weathered the storm together until their traditional marriage, which was held recently on June 25.

Watch the video below:

Davido and Chioma's video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gistupdate1:

"Evidence full ground chi and her king Davido May God continue to bless your home."

tough_kala:

"She’s all he ever wanted and evidence choke."

emillibills:

"Handler keep putting hot pepper for their eyesChivido for life."

chiluvc:

"Till forever i wish u king David Adeleke,the 1 after God's heart and mrs chioma Adeleke."

itzlinda_bae:

"Chi has been going for all functions back to back, this love thing btw both of them no be today.. Forever fav."

freddymommy:

"While he was showing off his girl the other one was in hidden. David married the best."

siimple_jaye:

"Nine years today chaaiiii. Match made from heaven, they always break and come back with no drama or online inlaws knowing..David u made the right choice.."

omalichajoy23:

"Aunty wey mumu was really forcing herself on him!!!las las the owner has sail on with her ship!!!!! In David’s voice !!! Tell her make she keep am !!! Period !!"

