Videos of Davido and Chioma’s Dating Timeline From 2016 to Date Surface: “The Other One Was Hidden”
- Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and wife Chioma gave their fans and followers something to brag about
- Several videos combined together revealed how long the two lovebirds have together until their recently held wedding ceremony
- The viral footage left many connecting the dots of their love story as they dished out their observations
Nigerian celebrity David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke, recently turned heads amid the drama surrounding their new marriage.
One of Davido's baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, filed a 102-paragraph counter-affidavit detailing why the singer should not be granted custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke.
Amid the controversy, Davido's fans unearthed videos of him and his newlywed wife, highlighting their relationship's public journey and their affectionate online moments.
The compiled clips revealed that the Timeless hitmaker and Chioma have been open about their love for each other since 2016. They weathered the storm together until their traditional marriage, which was held recently on June 25.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Watch the video below:
Davido and Chioma's video spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
gistupdate1:
"Evidence full ground chi and her king Davido May God continue to bless your home."
tough_kala:
"She’s all he ever wanted and evidence choke."
emillibills:
"Handler keep putting hot pepper for their eyesChivido for life."
chiluvc:
"Till forever i wish u king David Adeleke,the 1 after God's heart and mrs chioma Adeleke."
itzlinda_bae:
"Chi has been going for all functions back to back, this love thing btw both of them no be today.. Forever fav."
freddymommy:
"While he was showing off his girl the other one was in hidden. David married the best."
siimple_jaye:
"Nine years today chaaiiii. Match made from heaven, they always break and come back with no drama or online inlaws knowing..David u made the right choice.."
Drama as Davido cries out over dollars sprayed at his wedding: “Picker don turn overnight millionaire”
omalichajoy23:
"Aunty wey mumu was really forcing herself on him!!!las las the owner has sail on with her ship!!!!! In David’s voice !!! Tell her make she keep am !!! Period !!"
Davido caught looking at Chioma's behind
Legit.ng also recently reported that Davido spurred more excitement around his wedding ceremony to Chioma.
A motion photograph taken during Chioma's pink-themed bridal shower showed the moment the musician stared at his wife's behind.
OBO, as he is fondly called, seemed lost in thought, with his eyes glued to the fleshy physical features of his woman.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.