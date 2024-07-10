Matthew Aderoju, a former Marlian in-house disc jockey, shared his story with an Instagram blogger

Recall that Mattew, aka DJ Splash, became ill at some point before Mohbad's death and battled an unknown ailment

He is fully recovered and has shared his bitter experience with the world and also shed light on his relationship with the late Mohbad

Nigerian disc jockey Matthew Aderoju, well known as DJ Splash, made headlines after he surfaced in a recent interview.

Splash used to DJ for Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and his associates before he suffered an unfortunate ailment.

DJ Splash shares his relationship with Mohbad and Naira Marley. Credit: @iammohbad, @nairamarley, @djsplashgram

Source: Instagram

In his interview, he disclosed his struggles with his health while clarifying that he never ran mad. He noted that he could not ascertain what exactly went wrong in his body.

What DJ Splash said about Naira Marley

Further, he thanked Iyabo Ojo for catering to his needs during his trying times while adding that Naira Marley abandoned him after he fell ill.

He said that the label boss, Naira, failed to check on him, which made him feel terrible.

Mohbad met Naira Marley through me

DJ Splash maintained that most Marlian boys met him on the label. According to him, the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, also met Naira Marley through him.

Splash said he contacted Mohbad and told him he would play his music for Naira Marley so that he could bring him on board.

Mohbad appreciated his gesture and promised to pay him, which he did, according to DJ Splash.

Watch DJ Splash's full interview here:

People react to DJ Splash's interview

After the interview circulated on the internet, Nigerians were touched and left their thoughts. Read some below:

@yettybabe19:

"He paid me back. If not for his death, my matter wouldn't have come up. This is deep."

@oxygenogee:

"This DJ na better person o. Very good guy and very appreciative. See how he appreciates Mohbad even in death. That is why God came through for him. See how cool he looks now?"

@charmingdolllll:

"Hmm the last statement. That’s a statement if a grateful soul."

@only1kvsh:

"Omoh the guy don get body see him English don change to Nigeria English."

@oyibosonia:

"Where are those people that said Mohbad know naira marley through Wunmi?"

@mickey__richie_752:

"Make we talk truth. This Mohbad nah prophet I swear."

@omoshalewa.ade:

"I am happy that yeye intonation when he was sick has disappeared.Your light will never go dimmed again."

@innoson101:

"He’s wise, even though Moh is dead but he still paid him back."

