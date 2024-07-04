A throwback photo of Davido's wife Chioma Adeleke with a man has surfaced online recently

A TikTok post generated outrage online by using this viral photo in a video and openly claiming that the man in question was Chioma's ex

The trending video saw a young man identical to the old picture enjoying a drink during the singer's wedding ceremony

A flashback photo of Nigerian singer Davido's wife Chioma Adeleke with an unnamed man has gone viral, causing a stir online.

A TikToker ignited an online suspicion after posting the throwback photo, claiming the man in question was Chioma Rowland's ex, who allegedly attended her wedding to the Timeless Crooner.

Davido's Chioma's throwback snap with man fuels rumours. Credit: @thechefchi, @davido

The video of the young man sipping his drink and making a video close to the singer during the marital rites prompted a flood of responses on social media.

However, amidst the heated discussion, many others fiercely disputed the allegations, suggesting the man could simply be her brother or a close relative.

The caption of the viral TikTok video read:

"How Chioma's ex take get invitation card wey Davido no know?"

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also recently reported that Davido spurred more excitement around his wedding ceremony to Chioma.

A motion photograph taken during Chioma's pink-themed bridal shower showed the moment the musician stared at his wife's behind.

OBO, as he is fondly called, seemed lost in thought, with his eyes glued to the fleshy physical features of his woman.

Legit.ng also reported that while Davido and Chioma are on their honeymoon. The couple ran into King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal and exchanged pleasantries in Atlanta.

Davido’s Chioma intentionally grinds him on dancefloor

Chioma Rowland Adeleke, had people dropping different comments online following a recent hangout.

The couple who recently had a lavish wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, were seen having a private moment at a party. In the viral clip, Chioma intentionally placed her bum on Davido’s groin area as she paddled her waist in the direction she wanted it to move.

The musician was seen enjoying the sensual body movements until he burst out in laughter, and his wife followed suit.

