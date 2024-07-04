Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji has teased an upcoming project with Afrobeats superstar D'banj

The role interpreter in a social media post revealed that he was having a great time with the Koko Master crooner

He further shared the beautiful photographs they took together and told their fans and followers to expect something spectacular from them

Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji left his fans and followers eager as he hinted at an impending collaboration with award-winning musician Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, best known as D'banj.

He shared pictures of him with the musician on his Instagram page, and he disclosed that they were having a good time outside.

Lateef Adedimeji and D’banj left fans in anticipation. Credit: @lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

According to the indigenous act, something was brewing between them, and it would be hot.

"Outside with DA KOKO MASTER himself @iambangalee. Something is brewing, o ma gbona felifeli".

The Koko Master crooner took to the comments to confirm all the actor stated. He wrote:

"BrotherLEE It's about to be a movie!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Macaroni sparked massive reactions online as two of his favourites, D'Banj and Don Jazzy, stormed his house to celebrate with him.

D'banj, who recently reconciled with Don Jazzy, was at Mr Macaroni's house to give him the best birthday gift he's ever had, according to the skit maker.

Don Jazzy was seen doing a special dance routine with D'Banj for Debo.

See the post below:

Lateef Adedimeji and D’banj spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olaskit_dcomedian:

"I greet you specially."

latern_1:

"Am the banjeee ❤️and big Alhaji."

tobifire11:

"God bless you papilo."

legend_blog_001:

"Legendary."

jack332848:

"Great guys."

D'banj speaks about his reality show

Legit.ng had reported that D'banj opened up about his first reality show, Koko Mansion, which occurred a few years ago.

He was a guest on Your View on Channels TV, where he spoke about his career and his plan to mark his 20th year on stage.

The singer said he made $1 million from the show and praised Peruzzi for his talent as a good singer.

Source: Legit.ng