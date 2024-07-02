A Nigerian nursing student showcased the remarkable transformation of some of her coursemates, which quickly turned the video into a viral on TikTok

In the clip, she highlighted the stark difference in their appearances from their first year (100 level) to their final year (500 level)

The student, who initially appeared slim and stressed at the start of their university journey, blossomed into a glowing, robust, and more radiant individual by the end

Photos of nursing students trend. Photo credit: @kleronomos.2024

As @kleronomos.2024 showed, the student, who initially looked slim and weary, became noticeably more vibrant, healthy, and radiant as they progressed through their studies.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

James Favvie said:

“Lmao, glowing in christ.”

Oluwakerrychukwu wrote:

“Joy and faith please continue to glow in Christ.”

Chichi:

“So like when I reach final year my yansh go come out right.”

Claribel:

“Beverly has always beea baddie frr.”

Dizza:

“Which one be glowing in Christ.”

Beverly thatsanegirl_vee:

“Nurse Beverly got better in her make-up game.”

Sugar:

“E be like say doris no follow una drink cypri gold uns no gree share update give doris.”

Austin Favour:

“Now this is a glow up.”

HolawealthBeauty:

“Abeg which school is this I want to start over and study nursing.”

Oma’s klothin:

“Glowing in Christ was it necessary.”

Ursula:

“Lol glowing in Christ.”

Mena:

“Divine has been a baddie since day one.”

Lifeofeniola:

“Ese, come outsideeeee.”

Abuja lash:

“Nurse Beverly has always been that girl.”

Only1Becks:

“Beverly bahddie since ‘99.”

Fayokemi:

“Na the glowing in Christ off me.”

Beverly:

“I am Beverly too and I am in my fourth year and studying nursing too!”

