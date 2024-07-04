It is such a proud moment in the lives of Nigeria celebrity parents, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife

Their first daughter Jewel has topped her class as she won several awards from the school during prize-giving

The media personality's wife, Cynthia, took to her social media page via Instagram to celebrate her daughter

Jewel, the daughter of Nigerian media personality and BBNaija show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and his wife, Cynthia, celebrate their daughter as she wins school awards.

During the school's prize-giving ceremony, Jewel was awarded for emerging the best in three subjects.

Ebuka's wife celebrates her daughter as she bags several awards. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

She was crowned the best in mathematics, science and Topic subjects. Jewel was also given the Behavioural Role Model award, which speaks volumes about how she conducts herself in school.

In the post, Cynthia, Ebuka's wife, shared that 'proud' was an understatement about how she felt as Jewel's mum.

The human resource manager's post has attracted tons of congratulatory messages from lovers of the family,

See Cynthia's post here:

After speaking about his recent surgery, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed his health condition to his fans.

Also, in 2023, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, Ebuka's wife, hailed her husband in tweets for his conviction and determination always to get the job done.

She revealed that her husband was extremely ill during the recent BBTitan premiere, but he still found a way to get on stage and his job instead of taking a break.

Reactions to Cynthia's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mich33155:

"My daddy born me. Congrats Jewel baby."

@oluchy.xx:

"Aawww, Ebuka is so fine."

@mirian_official1:

"Smart like the mom."

@blessed.6739:

"Nice one. But you can't have this anywhere abroad o, no individual best in anything because they don't encourage that amongst children. Everyone gets their grades, no such thing as overall best in anything."

@eventzbysusan:

"Such a jewel indeed."

@ribendu_:

"Congratulations."

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Turns Up for Air Peace

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was his usual stylish self as he attended an event in honour of Air Peace Airlines.

Fidelity Bank organised the event and had its managing director, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, in attendance.

Ebuka's colleagues and fans were impressed with his look and made palatable comments on his Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng