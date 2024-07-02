Nigerian singer Burna Boy has continued to gain the love of his international fans

Just recently, a video from his London concert went viral showing a group of foreigners gathering to perform a choreography to Burna’s song

The heartwarming display sparked reactions from Nigerians who praised the music star

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy’s foreign fans, recently showed him love at his London stadium concert.

Recall that the music star recently headlined a show in Glastonbury, and several highlights from the event made the rounds online.

Video of Burna Boy's oyinbo fans doing choreography trends. Photos: @burnaboygram, @notjustok

Source: Instagram

In one of the viral clips from Burna’s show, a group of ‘oyinbo’ fans were seen gathering themselves and performing a choreography to the Nigerian star’s remix of Jerusalema.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react as oyinbo fans dance to Burna’s music

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about the choreography below:

originallydax1:

“Burna is truly the GREATEST OF ALL TIME.”

sunyeast:

“Burnaboy is keeping them busy globally, see how happy those people are dancing to his song.”

kowope_101:

“ greatest of all time.”

Asikosharon50:

“It's always vine with the Africa shows.”

Vigra_inc:

“See what Burnaboy has done for African Music!!!! Give him is Crown and build him a statue in NIGERIA now!”

Biggytha7th:

“Burna Boy done leave biggest Nigerian artist argument for wizkid & davido fans. It man is on a whole different league & dimension .”

Revel4920:

“Burnaby boy is bigger than wizkid.”

Old video of Burna Boy performing with torn trousers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy made headlines over an old video of him that resurfaced on the internet.

The Grammy-winning musician, who is arguably one of the best music stars in the country, had his humble beginnings and struggling days, as made evident in the video.

In the throwback clip, Burna Boy was seen performing with so much passion on stage despite his jeans being badly torn around his crotch and thigh area.

Source: Legit.ng