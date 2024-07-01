Nigerian music star Burna Boy has left fans feeling inspired after one of his old videos resurfaced on social media

In the reemerged clip, the Grammy-winning musician was seen sweating profusely while dancing and performing with a torn trouser

The throwback clip raised a series of comments from netizens, with many of them praising Burna’s growth

Internationally recognised Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is making headlines over an old video of him that resurfaced on the internet.

The Grammy-winning musician, who is arguably one of the best music stars in the country, had his humble beginnings and struggling days, as made evident in the video.

Fans react to Burna Boy's throwback video. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the throwback clip, Burna Boy was seen performing with so much passion on stage despite his jeans being badly torn around his crotch and thigh area.

The video showed Burna sweating profusely as he danced with so much energy while performing one of his songs, Yawa Dey. See the old clip below:

Fans react to Burna Boy’s old video

The throwback video of Burna Boy performing with a torn pair of jeans left many netizens feeling inspired by his growth. Read some of their comments below:

brainzz96:

“What's there , I see a man who is passionate about his business.”

Badmanrossie:

“No price is too high to pay for dreams.”

malik_kr2:

“Burna deserve all the blessings coming his way.”

ask_of_khalifa77:

“E hustle is real .”

adams__gold:

“The hustle is real .”

Heritage_bg:

“Wait him go come online deny say no be him .”

spiankyszn:

“No be today burna bad oh.”

generalswahzzy_xyz:

“Odg for some reason .”

_wavemakings:

“An as fc u have to smile for his passion and success big ups to burna.”

Franklynbruns:

“No be small thing.”

Official_tegarych:

“Levels don change now Ejeh.”

teddy_bahdman:

“Baba don Dey hustle e don tey.”

Burna’s message to African artists on 2024 Grammys

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Burna Boy reacted after receiving four Grammy nominations at the 2024 award show.

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy Awards while sending a message to his colleagues.

Burna Boy's message was seen by many as a subtle jab from the artist to the other African artists nominated alongside him.

Source: Legit.ng