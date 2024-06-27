Nigerian singer Davido is back on the road following his show-stopping traditional wedding ceremony to Chioma

Only two days after the big event, the music star penned down an appreciation message to Nigerians

Davido showed love to fans for contributing to making his day a very special one

Afrobeats musician David Adeleke Davido has shown his gratitude to Nigerians after his traditional wedding ceremony to Chioma Ejiofor.

Recall that on June 25, 2024, the Nigerian social media space was at a standstill as beautiful content from Davido and Chioma’s Chivido 2024 wedding went viral.

Davido's thank you message to fans trend.

After just one day of resting, Davido is back on social media and in a new post he thanked Nigerians for all the love.

On OBO’s official Instagram page, he shared an official video of himself and Chioma in their traditional Yoruba wedding attire. See the clip below:

In another post that was shared on his Instagram story, the singer penned down a thank-you message to his well-wishers. He wrote:

“Thank you all for making our day a magical one! We really appreciate and we love you, Love won.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react to Davido’s thank you message

Read what some netizens had to say about Davido’s appreciation post below:

european_cities1:

“You don't need a magician to tell you that this guy loves his wife. Wishing you both nothing but peace and joy .”

iyanshawty:

“Davido knew what he was saying when he said Love is sweet o When money enter, love is sweeter!”

Everythingclassyhairs:

“Yes oo LOVE won over dem all❤️❤️,we are happy for you OBO!!❤️”

turay8260:

“My favorite couple forever king Queen for life .”

Olaedo67:

“Yes oooo. LOVE WON.”

cleaninginlagos:

“Yes oh. We know Chioma will succeed inside Husbands house, her maturity is top notch. ❤️❤️❤️.”

brendanukagod__:

“Love won…. Loyalty won... God bless this union.”

arikeeee_:

“And may that love be permanent ijn No judy shall come between you two.”

Davido spots Wizkid's PA Femi at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Chioma's wedding had several highlights, including the presence of Wizkid’s personal assistant, Femi.

It is no news that Davido and Wizkid’s friendship has been on and off, with things recently taking a downward turn between them. However, that did not stop the Star Boy’s PA from attending OBO’s talk-of-the-town wedding.

Davido was on the dancefloor with Chioma when the bride notified her man about Femi’s presence. OBO quickly looked around and eventually spotted him. However, what he did next took people by surprise.

