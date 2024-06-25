Davido’s marriage with Chioma has shone a spotlight on his inability to speak his wife’s language

A video made the rounds of media personality Noble Igwe asking Davido basic questions in Igbo

Davido’s reaction to Noble’s questions had some netizens rolling with laughter

Singer David Adeleke Davido’s marriage to an Igbo woman, Chioma, caused a stir after he was spotted trying to speak Igbo on their wedding day.

Popular Nigerian media personality and video creator, Noble Igwe, recorded the singer while asking him some basic questions in the language.

Fans laugh at video of Davido struggling to speak Igbo. Photos: @Noble_igwe

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, Davido’s big smile on his face changed to a look of confusion after he struggled to understand what Noble was asking him.

The media personality had asked Davido what his name and surname was in Igbo but the singer had no clue what was said to him and he tried his best to speak the language before some of the onlookers present had to bail him out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below:

Fans react to Davido struggling to speak Igbo

The video of Davido battling with the Igbo language on his wedding day raised mixed reactions from netizens. While some people were amused, others did not find it funny that he could not even speak the basics of the language.

Read some of their comments below:

sandra_agwa:

“Umunna’s go humble davido today .”

eyecatchingtrendystores:

“He said haaaaa.”

olatoke_:

“Davido is too funny .”

iam_adedoyinn:

“Baba say Ahh no be you wan marry Igbo!! You gonna learn .”

Realklasikal:

“Records have it that Noble made Davido speak Igbo language at his wedding today.”

cynthia.home_utensils:

“U must speak igbo today .”

favetheplug:

“We accept you like thattttt.”

Busybeeeventsng:

“loveet Igbo kwenu.”

kinki_interiors:

“Our in-law don speak igbo .”

mommymovesandmagic:

“You can’t stop at chopping Oha and Ofeakwu!! You must speak our language dear!!”

favella_thrift:

“Bia Chioma,why you no teach him these simple ones?”

hadassah_dassah:

“He said Ahhh.”

vanessaoflagos:

“Chioma!!! You need to teach this man our language o.”

Chioma's father prays for Davido

Legit.ng previously reported on Davido's wife Chioma's father praying for the singer on their wedding day.

On June 25, 2024, friends and family gathered at Harbour Point in Lagos for Davido and Chioma’s wedding, and the bride’s family was also in attendance.

Several highlights from the event were captured on video, including the moment Chioma’s father prayed for Davido. The music star’s close friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, captured the exchange on an Instagram live video.

Source: Legit.ng