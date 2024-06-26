As Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding dies down, videos and pictures from the lavish event have continued to trend

Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, and the singer's aide, Isreal DMW, were on ground to show support

However, owing to their different display at the event, some netizens jokingly claimed Cubana Chiefpriest and Isreal were competing for the second wife's spot

Music star David Adeleke Davido's traditional wedding to his heartthrob Chioma Adeleke has remained the topic of discussion on and off social media owing to the display of wealth and class at the event.

The wedding, which was studded by prominent figures in and outside Nigeria, saw Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, and the singer's aide, Isreal DMW, doing their part to support the singer.

However, their display of loyalty and support for Davido appears to have stirred reactions online as some netizens claimed they over-performed their role.

Below is one of the videos of Cubana Chiefpriest watching Davido as he drank from a cup Chioma served him

Netizens claim Cubana Chiefpriest and Isreal DWM were competing

Some netizens claimed the duo were competing for Davido's attention. Read some of the funny comments below:

_oyiza:

"Between juju and chief priest I no sabi who dey fight for that second wife position."

dorcasdosh:

"Na chief priest be best man oh he nor wan hear say person stress Davido at all. I love his moves today God bless Cubana Chief priest."

iam_rado08:

"Make we no lie Cp nah person e try at least."

unusual_strings:

"Cubana just dy mount edge to edge it can only be brotherly love."

officialmikemore:

"He do face like jealous girlfrd."

cyril_fundz001:

"Belike he see who dey spray naira for there."

chessie_berrie:

"I saw a comment that said “if them allow na chief priest for marry Davido” I hollered!"

blac_sam:

"Person say Cubana na David o Bridesmaid."

omoOkobojixo:

"At this point Let Davido take him as the Second Wife Man Is so in love with Davido."

Cubana Chiefpriest warns VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Cubana Chiefpriest warned VDM against calling out anyone at Davido's wedding.

Chiefpriest made this known while speaking with VDM at a table who couldn't help but smile.

