A video of Davido, Chioma and the singer's mother-in-law has surfaced on their traditional wedding day

The video showed the DMW label boss and Chioma posing for pictures with his wife's mother-in-law

The adorable video has left people gushing as they point out the close resemblance between Chioma and her mum

More videos from David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland's traditional wedding in Lagos today have continued to emerge online.

Amid various videos of the couple and their friends, a rare video showing one of Chioma's family members has surfaced on the internet.

Video of Chioma's mum warms hearts. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, which has since gone viral, Davido and Chioma were seen posing for the camera alongside the singer's mother-in-law, who stood beside the DMW label boss.

Chioma's mum rocked a spec and looked elegant in her outfit. Some netizens, however, pointed out that she shares a resemblance with Davido's wife.

Watch a video of Davido, Chioma and Chioma's mum below:

Netizens react to Davido's video with Chioma's mum

cravingsnails:

"Lion no dey born goat. She is her mother’s daughter. Indeed The beauty is beautying. Igbo Amaka."

rosythrone:

"She’s her Mother’s daughter."

christabelegbenya:

"Every mother’s prayers being alive to see this beautiful day."

toyosi8196

"Chioma’s mother looks very beautiful button."

registrationforall:

"It's a proud mother moment. May we all enjoy the fruits of our labor in Jesus' name."

honiebells007:

"Shes so beauriful see her cute smile."

relinkams_clothings:

"Awww her Mum is so Pretty."

king_cabase:

"Her mama too fine o Abeg who get d mama number??"

christabelegbenya:

chinelo_nwaa:

"Patient Dog don see food chop. So happy for chioma."

Dele Momodu congratulates Davido, Chioma

Legit.ng also recently reported that Sophia's uncle, Dele Momodu, sent a message to Davido and Chioma on their wedding.

Dele, who also prayed for the couple, disclosed that the message was from the entire Momodu family.

"Is Sophia aware of this?" a netizen queried.

Source: Legit.ng