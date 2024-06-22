Renowned Afrofusion star Burna Boy recently took to his Instagram Live to link up with his fans and followers

Amid the recent social engagement, the singer and his younger sister got into a fisticuff that stirred reactions online

During the IG Live, Ronami walked in on Burna Boy and demanded that the singer end the engagement because he was using her phone

Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently trended on social media after a clip of him and his younger sister, Ronami, getting into an altercation while on Instagram Live went viral.

An excerpt of the viral Instagram Live has been trending on social media. In the clip, Burna Boy's sister walked in on her brother while he was on Instagram Live to collect her phone from him.

Video of Burna Boy and his younger sister get into a fight during an IG Live.

Source: Instagram

Ronami could be heard during the live telling Burna Boy to end the Live session and hand her phone back to her.

The singer's sister is one of his managers and didn't seem to be on good terms with her brother.

However, Burna Boy's response to Ronami's demands stirred the most online reactions.

"U will come back" - Burna Boy

After Ronami walked on Burna during the engagements with his fans, she stood behind him and kept pestering him to end the Live.

Burna's response to Ronami's demands left many in tatters as he told her she would have to wait a while or she should return later.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Burna Boy celebrated his sister Ronami during her 30th birthday.

Watch the video of the siblings getting at each other below:

Reactions trail Burna Boy and Ronami's exchange

Here are some of the comments that trailed Burna Boy and Ronami's Live exchange:

@Observe3D:

"But why Burna no like to use him fone even for live?"

@Blackjoe2356:

"You go still come back oo."

@Oyin_dml1952:

"If David catch this video of Una African giant lasan."

@DxM1945724:

"So y’all actually watch artists live omo you guys have too much time oooo."

@EeevaJames:

"She said Dami gimme my phone."

@_Chinaah:

"Brothers are so annoying I’d lose my cool."

@TheodoreChance2:

"You go surprise say she nor get anything to do with that phone, she is probably just not comfortable he is on live."

@azi_mercy65:

"Inside ronami 'mind e go be like say make she grab that phone commot there."

@_kingvik:

"She’s the one handling all his social media accounts."

@NaGod70055969:

"Listen more to Tins dat Roni says. Love Damini."

@izuranking:

"You no try tell man Wetin him go do ooona lie. Man go do am when him feel like."

@gwinszn:

"I was upset sha, was enjoying the live."

@badboybaqo:

"Legend has it ronami is still waiting for that phone. You go still come back o"

