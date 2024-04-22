Ronami Ogulu, the sister of popular Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, got the applause of fans for her contribution to his career

She doesn't only style him, she is in charge of his visual image and how he turns up at every public event

The beautiful lady is often spotted with her brother, sister Nissi, and their mother Bose Ogulu, who is also her brother's manager

Burna Boy and his sister look classy in their outfits.

She is responsible for his creative outfits which depict his image as an African icon. These outfits can be seen on him during stage performances and when he chooses to grace events.

Ronami ensures that being in charge of her brother's wardrobe reflects his identity in the global music space. Her passion for elegance and class has been noted by fans.

She is not striving to be known as her brother's stylist but a force in the world of music and fashion.

Watch the video of Burna Boy and his sister below:

Reactions to Ronami's creative works

Several netizens have reacted to the video of Ronami's works. See some of the comments below:

@egberipoumienake:

"Ronami is also the creative director of all his iconic stage crafts and performances. She is the brain behind it all. A real beauty with brains."

@iamdelisauce:

"This man trusts only his family and they handle his business properly."

@oluwatoyinlobaawol8

"Well done, Burna for elevating your family. Your parents have done a great job."

@nissination:

"YES!! The GOAT!"

@ruthf_notroot:

"I am sure Burna Boy is the idea behind the whole fashion thingy. Ronami is the mastermind."

@chris_tinah002:

"When you have your whole family behind you, that’s all you need."

@ubiogulu:

"Ronami to the world!"

@samsonironside:

"People wey come from toxic family go think say na show off."

@lynnetterubymitchell2022:

"His family is so involved in his success. They only have his best interest at heart. Others should learn from them."

@cm_kingsley:

"Ronnie is THE GOAT."

@iam_amosladi:

"Family business na so e suppose be."

@sylvia_alexx:

"My girl is the best in the game and her style is second to none. I too love her @r0nami."

Burna Boy makes audience sing for sister

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burn Boy showed love to his sister, Ronami Ogulu, as she turned a new age.

The music star was performing in Miami when he announced to the crowd that it was his sister’s big day and he made them sing to her.

The heartwarming display went viral on social media and many netizens gushed over Burna’s love for his sister.

