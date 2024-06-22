Hours after popular comic Sydney Talker released a new video where he featured Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy on his skit without the singer's permission

During a recent Live session, Burna Boy reacted to the viral clip as he shared his thoughts about Sydney's viral skit and what he thinks of it

In the trending Live video, Burna Boy hailed Sydney Talker, noting that he appreciates his creativity and ingenuity

After nearly 24 hours, Sydney Talker, aka Sydney Egere, released a viral skit video in which he featured Afrofusion star Burna Boy, and the singer took to social media to react to the viral clip.

During a recent social media engagement with his fans and followers, Burna Boy shared his thoughts about Sydney's skit.

Afrofusion star Burna Boy reacts to Sydney Talker's viral skit featuring him without permission. Photo credit: @sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

He also revealed that the video Sydney used to create the skit was barely a 30-second video of them hanging out together.

During the Live, Burna Boy hailed Sydney Talker's creativity, noting that he appreciated his talents and thought highly of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sydney Talker reacts to Burna Boy's video

After Burna Boy shared his thoughts about Sydney Talker's video, the skit maker reposted an excerpt of the singer's Live session on his page.

In the video's caption, Sydney hails Burna Boy while thanking the music star for acknowledging his talents.

He posted on his page saying:

"Call me SYDNEY BURNA!!! God bless you ODOGWU @burnaboygram."

See the excerpt below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's video

See the comments that trailed Burna Boy's reaction:

@papaya_ex:

"Awww❤️❤️like I tell you always, anyone that has you in their corner definitely appreciates and knows how smart and intelligent you are thumbs up Sydney."

@_egungun:

"That’s crazy @burnaboygram king any day, any time."

@madara_dusal:

"We all know that @sydneytalker is the Goat."

@jamesgardinergh:

"Sharp guy! If Burna had stayed 10 mins longer you would have used him for a limited series."

@aireyys:

"When opportunity meets preparation."

@shankcomics:

"Too Mad!!"

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"Real recognise real."

@littitia01:

"@comedian_bazzy come hear something ooooo…..Exactly what we said the day we saw the skit…."

@official_eddyyoung:

"Sydney !! From this Uniben to the worlds stage."

@hermesiyele:

"Omo, burst ma head finish!!!"

@kim_d_actor:

"Just one picture and you created magic."

Sydney's video with Hilda Baci trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video of celebrity chef Hilda Baci and skit maker Sydney Talker dancing had caused a buzz on social media.

Sydney Talker, who shared the trending video on his TikTok page, was seen dancing with Hilda Baci to a viral song, Anabella, by his signee Khaid.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Elozonam vibed behind them.

Source: Legit.ng