Osas Ighodaro and her daughter have made a video to warm the hearts of their fans as they share an adorable moment together

In the recording, the little girl said that she was a celebrity as she called on her mother's fan to look at her

Her mother gave her a kiss on her cheek and they both enjoyed the fun time they were having, their fans also hailed them

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro and her daughter, Azariah, have shared their fun moment with their fans on social media.

In the viral clip, Azariah, was standing beside her mother as she declared that she was also a celebrity.

The fashionista quickly took her face to the other side as she smiled at what her daughter just said.

Osas Ighodaro and daughter share fun moment. Photo credit @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Osa Ighodaro kisses daughter

In the video, actress Ighodaro was seen planting a kiss on the cheeks of her daughter, who went driving last year.

Fan were quick to see the resemblance between the two of them, while some of them insisted the little girl looked like her father.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of the fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@quincy_slimz:

"Yeah,you’re a celebrity baby girl."

@phanciful:

"Yes you are honey."e

@beautifiedblingz:

"Mummy’s carbon copy ."

@modupe.sosanya.9:

"Yes she is what she think she is."

@titilayoorr:

"Yes you are baby."

@ivyemiks:

"Adorable."

@__eberechi_:

"Beautiful girl looking like dad and mum at the same time."

@abikeade17:

"She’s so grown, beautiful girl."

@she_king_sonia:

"Ofcours you're."

Osas Ighodaro shows off body

Popular Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro chose a completely different approach to motivate Nigerians to vote at the polls.

The actress, who enjoyed a great time in Singapore, shared photos that got fans and colleagues gushing over her.

Osas rocked a lemon two-piece swimwear set that generously showed off her curves and well-toned body.

Source: Legit.ng