Bukunmi Adeagan Ilori, widely known as Kie Kie, is celebrating another year on earth today, Thursday, June 20, 2024

The media personality took to her social media page via Instagram to share a post in celebration of her big day

She also accompanied her post with an image of a stunning yellow two-piece outfit that suited her slim figure so well

Nigerian media personality Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, aka Kie Kie, flooded social media with beautiful images as she added another year.

The mother-of-one, who turned 34 on Thursday, June 20, 2024, posted images of her birthday shoot online, in which she looked breathtaking.

Kie Kie's glow for her birthday leaves fans blushing. Credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

She rocked a two-piece golden yellow outfit that left her mid-region bare. She also paid it up sweetly with gold accessories, which complemented the outfit remarkably.

She shared a lengthy caption expressing her appreciation to God and her family for raising her with so much love.

Kie Kie's message on her birthday

The multi-award-winning content creator noted that her name was her greatest blessing. Kie Kie also said she knew she would be great and that the energy around her, right from birth, has always been great.

Kie Kie captioned her sultry birthday photos:

"My name is my greatest Blessing! From the moment I was born the energy around me has always been great. Thanks to my parents, I grew up with sooo much love. I’ve always known I’ll be great but I definitely never imagined it to be this and for this I’m eternally grateful to my Personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

Nigerian's celebrate Kie Kie on her birthday

See some birthday wishes from well-wishers below:

@mrmacaroni1:

"Happy birthday KickStart!!! Hope your phone battery full? because the money freaky daddy wants to transfer can blow your phone."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Happy birthday darling. Wishing you many more fruitful years on earth."

@am_hardey:

"Happy birthday K to the I to the E."

@inidimaokojie:

"Awwww happy birthday beautiful."

@realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday my kie kie love you soo much I pray for more happiness and grace upon your life."

@folagade_banks:

"IRAWO!! Idan lobirin!!"

Kiekie gives in newspaper-inspired outfit

Meanwhile, Kiekie is not only a lively person, but she also knows how to make her fans and colleagues talk about her.

The multiple award-winning skit maker has an incredible fashion sense that cannot be denied, and she proved it again with her newspaper-inspired outfit.

Her dress turned heads as many drooled over her, and she combined the attire with some classy accessories.

