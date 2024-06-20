Kie Kie Sparkles in Golden Yellow Fit As She Celebrates 34th Birthday: "I Grew Up With So Much Love"
- Bukunmi Adeagan Ilori, widely known as Kie Kie, is celebrating another year on earth today, Thursday, June 20, 2024
- The media personality took to her social media page via Instagram to share a post in celebration of her big day
- She also accompanied her post with an image of a stunning yellow two-piece outfit that suited her slim figure so well
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nigerian media personality Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, aka Kie Kie, flooded social media with beautiful images as she added another year.
The mother-of-one, who turned 34 on Thursday, June 20, 2024, posted images of her birthday shoot online, in which she looked breathtaking.
She rocked a two-piece golden yellow outfit that left her mid-region bare. She also paid it up sweetly with gold accessories, which complemented the outfit remarkably.
She shared a lengthy caption expressing her appreciation to God and her family for raising her with so much love.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Kie Kie's message on her birthday
The multi-award-winning content creator noted that her name was her greatest blessing. Kie Kie also said she knew she would be great and that the energy around her, right from birth, has always been great.
Kie Kie captioned her sultry birthday photos:
"My name is my greatest Blessing! From the moment I was born the energy around me has always been great. Thanks to my parents, I grew up with sooo much love. I’ve always known I’ll be great but I definitely never imagined it to be this and for this I’m eternally grateful to my Personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."
Nigerian's celebrate Kie Kie on her birthday
See some birthday wishes from well-wishers below:
@mrmacaroni1:
"Happy birthday KickStart!!! Hope your phone battery full? because the money freaky daddy wants to transfer can blow your phone."
@funkejenifaakindele:
"Happy birthday darling. Wishing you many more fruitful years on earth."
@am_hardey:
"Happy birthday K to the I to the E."
@inidimaokojie:
"Awwww happy birthday beautiful."
@realwarripikin:
"Happy birthday my kie kie love you soo much I pray for more happiness and grace upon your life."
@folagade_banks:
"IRAWO!! Idan lobirin!!"
Kiekie gives in newspaper-inspired outfit
Meanwhile, Kiekie is not only a lively person, but she also knows how to make her fans and colleagues talk about her.
The multiple award-winning skit maker has an incredible fashion sense that cannot be denied, and she proved it again with her newspaper-inspired outfit.
Her dress turned heads as many drooled over her, and she combined the attire with some classy accessories.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng