Nigerian comedian and content creator Real Warri Pikin, whose real name is Anita Asuoha, makes headlines over a shoe she ordered online

She ordered the Timberland shoe through her god sister, Elena, who was in the UK against her upcoming show

To her, surprise, the shoe that was delivered to Warri Pikin had no semblance to what he had ordered

Warri Pikin, one of the guests at the wedding of Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja, shared a hilarious video online that has ignited massive reactions from social media users.

The comedian, whose birth name is Anita Asuoha, went on social media with the disheartening story of falling victim to 'what I ordered versus what I got' plague.

Warri Pikin was devastated after she received the shoe she had ordered. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

According to her narration, she ordered a pair of Timberland shoes through her godsister, Elena, who was in London.

She planned to rock into her upcoming show. However, things took a different turn after the size 8 shoes she ordered were way smaller and looked like children's shoes. Warri Pikin also added that her feet reduced in size after her surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Warri Pikin noted that on seeing the shoe box, she knew that there was no way the tiny box could contain shoes that fit her perfectly.

The heartbreaking story sprung many hilarious comments on her official IG page.

Watch Warri Pikin's video here:

Reactions to Warri Pikin's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mcdrwash:

"This Timberland no land well I swear."

@mcroyalcomedian:

"E land Abi e nor land?"

@tobenobert:

"E go size that guy wey dey follow @prettymikeoflagos dey do sacrifice."

@athomewithdidi:

"She ordered size kids size 8."

@tariwills:

"E nor funny at ooo especially when you have a plan to wear it for an event."

@callme_frodd:

"Your Son is anointed , baba prayed."

@realsusanpeters:

"We are expecting an addition , brother Inlaw where you dey?.

Lady orders stylish outfit, gets different style

A lady has expressed disappointment over the dress her fashion designer made for her because it didn't fit.

She ordered a particular dress with a flowery design, but what she got was totally different and looked less classy.

After she posted the video online, her friends made funny remarks about the outfit and asked her to wear it like that.

Source: Legit.ng