Veteran Nigerian beatmaker Don Jazzy recently made a stirring revelation about one of his biggest addictions and how it has affected his life

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when Don Jazzy went on Doyin David's podcast and shared that he no used to be a cigarette addict

The clip recently re-emerged on social media, and Don Jazzy's reaction to the video has stirred an outburst online

Nigerian music executive and veteran beatmaker Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, recently made a stirring revelation about one of his biggest addictions during a podcast.

An old video of Don Jazzy talking about how he used to be a cigarette addict has got people talking online.

Don Jazzy shares his biggest addictions and how it has affected his life. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Don Jazzy went on Doyin David's podcast and shared one of his most embarrassing moments. During the show, he revealed that he had stopped smoking cigarettes.

The clip recently re-emerged online, and Don Jazzy has reacted to it.

"I'm back at it" - Don Jazzy reveals

The former Mavins boss made this revelation in the comment section of the trending video. Don Jazzy shared in the comments that he has stopped being sober and now smokes again.

Here's his comment below:

"Me that I’m back to smoking now. It’s bad but we moveeee. Everybody do you."

See the viral clip:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's revelation

See how netizens reacted as Don Jazzy opens up about his smoking addiction:

@desire__nk:

"Smokers are liable to die young no be parable."

@amenxxy:

"Remedy you are from Edo state e no get wetin you wan tell me you see that Igbobian wen you write so, it gave you out."

@olalekan5696:

"I too like this man very simple human being."

@polot_boy:

"But I warned you to not try it , what now happened don?"

@ihedibamoses:

"I like this sarcastic response... everybody do you... before they come for him oh."

@lastking7608:

"Na him mind him em just dey talk, him no dey advice anybody…"

@dw_______7:

"Health Crisis never happen na why you feel say you no fit stop that habit…"

@meech___________:

"Cigar deh addictive pass Igbo."

@gold_d_maro:

"So you stopped smoking because of other people."

D’banj apologizes to Don Jazzy, ex-Mo'hits members

Don Jazzy's former partner and label mate, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, widely known as D'banj, tendered a heartfelt apology to the former members of Mo'hits Records.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the singer penned an appreciation note to all the former members and sought their forgiveness, noting that they were instrumental to his growth as an artist.

It is no longer news that the duo were once best friends and business partners before it yielded to life's call and went their separate ways.

Source: Legit.ng