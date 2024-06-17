Singer Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock is trending after a picture of her went viral on social media

The mother-of-two who also doubles as the singer's manager stirred pregnancy rumors after fans spotted her images

It appeared that Japa was cradling a bump in the picture, which hanow got fans thinking that she might be pregnant with her third child

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid might be expecting his fifth child with his baby mama, Jada Pollock, who is also his manager.

Jada, who met Wizkid in 2021, while she was still managing American pop singer Chris Brown shares two children with the music star.

Jubilations as Japa surfaces online with baby bump. Credit: @wizkidayo, @Japa_p

It appears they have a third one on the way. Recall that Jada Pollock had Zion Balogun in October 2017 after they started working together in 2014.

She was also the only baby mama present at the singer's mother's burial in 2023.

Is Jada pregnant for Wizkid again?

Jada rocked a hot pink dress with a black jacket. The body con dress flattered what looked like a baby bump. The trending picture sees Jada standing by her very tall father, Lenox Caprice.

News of her pregnancy comes weeks after the duo reportedly went their separate ways.

See picture of Jada here:

Wizkid was recently in the news, after his first son, Boluwatife paid a visit to Zlatan Ibile's store.

Reactions trail Jada's bum photo

See what fan had to say about Jada's viral image:

@_oluwaseun9:

"Jada is pregnant again ke? Omo Wizkid dey para o."

@destiny.1800__:

"He is looking for a girl which he will find."

@chinaza_asa:

"God we need female wizkid pls."

@iamwillowy:

"Nigerians want Morayo album wizkid is trying to produce Morayo junior."

@teddymayana:

"Another fine boy straight."

@balbimzz:

"Para wiz."

@iamwillowy:

"All the she tell me say results, na hin be this ooo."

Boluwatife Nominated at 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Wizkid's son Boluwatife made it to the nomination list for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024.

The Nigerian music star's first son shared a flyer on social media which included the category he was nominated.

Congratulation messages have since been pouring in for Boluwatife Balogun from his fans and supporters.

