Renowned Nigerian singer and a member of the PSquare duo Peter Okoye recently stirred emotions on social media with a video of his daughter he shared on his page

Mr P shared that he was feeling very proud as a father after seeing his daughter win a pageantry contest that saw her named Miss Cheerleading at school

In the viral clip shared on his page, Aliona was seen crying after she was announced as the winner

Renowned Nigerian singer and dancer, Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare group, has stirred emotions on social media with a clip of his daughter participating in a beauty contest organised by her school.

In the caption of the clip he shared on his page, Mr P stated how proud he was to see his daughter Aliona win the Miss Cheerleading beauty contest at her school.

Mr P of the PSquare stirs emotions online as he shares a clip of his daughter winning a beauty contest at her school. Photo credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Mr P celebrates Father's Day

Peter Okoye noted that seeing his daughter and son win such contests fills his belly with immense joy. Mr P shared that posting the clip was his way of celebrating Father's Day.

In the viral clip, Aliona showed off her dancing and cheerleading skills and made acrobatic moves.

See what Mr P used to caption the viral clip:

"Still celebrating Father’s Day as a proud dad. We are super proud of you ALIONA."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mr P shared a clip of his daughter vibing to one of his new Amapiano songs.

Watch video of Mr P's daughter winning a beauty contest:

Reactions trail video of Mr P's daughter video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@mariachikebenjamin:

"She’s so perfect!"

@thoniapeters:

"Awww... Hearty congratulations princess."

@onlychiwon:

"Aliona baby girl with the vibe."

@eriata_ese:

"Well deserved ❤❤❤ congratulations beautiful."

@zikaedokor:

"We took 1st Position in Battle of the Champions cheerleading competition ❤️❤️ she always make me proud."

@chukwu_ebuka___:

"Lion no dey born goat . Congrats champ."

@joseski16:

"Awwwnnn she's so cute congratulations girl, keep making mommy and daddy proud."

@viviandarego:

"She can dance Omg well deserved win."

@godsavehabila:

"Like father, like daughter."

@beverly_osu:

"Awwwwww Absolute Charm."

Paul Okoye appreciates his ex-wife Anita

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita Okoye made an interesting spectacle online during the Mother's Day celebration.

The PSquare member, who has a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post for her on the eventful day.

Anita, in response to the heartwarming message, made known her feelings as the post made headlines.

Source: Legit.ng