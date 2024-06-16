Media personality, Do2dtun, has marked Father's Day with fun videos he made with his two daughters at different stages of their lives

He wrote an emotional message about his ordeal while fighting to see his children after they were taken away by his ex-wife

He asked a lot of questions and said that his direct message was filled with broken men who had different experience to share

On-Air-personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode better known as Do2dtun, has shared an emotional lengthy message to mark Father's Day.

The popular hype man, who had a long-running battle with his former wife over his kids, asked series of questions from his followers about the way a father should be treated and what the man was entitled to.

He pondered on the lovely, fun memories he shared with his two daughter before they were taken away from him. In the picture collage, he was seen playing with his daughters in a bouncing castle.

Another photo showed how he plays with them anytime they were home together.

Do2dtun asks questions

Ranting with a series of questions, the man, who marked his 40th birthday recently explained that he paid all the bills from inception till his two daughters were stolen from him. He asked how such a man can be told to move on with life without seeing his children.

Do2dtun also asked how a father will be told to use a phone as the only means of communication anytime he wants to contact his children.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Do2dtun about Father's Day celebration. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialwaje:

"Happy Father Day Ore mi, God is working this out for you."

@nikkilaoye:

"Happy Father's Day bro @do2dtun God will continue to strengthen you as he mends and restores. You will be reunited with your babies soon in Jesus name Amen. God is working everything together for your good. Amen."

@hadecrystl:

"Happy Father's day Dotun even with just knowing you on social media I can see how intentional you are about your kids..am sending you so much love today."

@duloiamofficial:

"Let no one come here telling him how to react or what to post n not post. He is an intentional father n loves his kids. A man who wants to take responsibility n father his kids."

@hrh_kvngpharouk:

"You make me want to experience fatherhood so badly someone like you shouldn’t be separated from his children."

@kaylahoniwo:

"Happy Father’s Day Dotun . You are truly the definition of a fantastic dad . One day , you will reunite with your babies . God is working overtime , in him alone we trust ."

@kanyinalakija_:

"Happy father’s day dotun..you are a great father and no one can ever take that from you."

@annysings:

"Awwwwn, daddy Dotun, keep strong. Happy fathers days."

@melanoadeola:

"Happy Father's day bro's. Keep been you."

