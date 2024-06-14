A Nigerian single father has expressed his joy on social media as his daughter turns two months old

In a video, he recounted how how babymama told him that he would not be able to raise his beautiful daughter alone

Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud the doting father for taking proper care of his child

A Nigerian father's happiness knows no bounds as his beautiful daughter turns two months old.

In a video, he showed off the beautiful girl online and hinted that his baby's mother left the child in his care since birth.

Single father celebrates as daughter clocks 2 months Photo credit: @booboojay2/TikTok.

TikTok

Dad celebrates as daughter clocks 2 months

The happy father identified as @booboojay2 also recounted how his babymama thought that he would not be able to take care of his child alone.

However, he disappointed her as the baby not only looks healthy but would also be clicking two months old.

The proud father held the baby in his arms and danced with her as his face beamed with joy and excitement.

He captioned the video:

"When she thought I can't raise my daughter alone. She will be two months tomorrow. My baby is two months tomorrow."

Reactions as single father dances with baby

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their opinions about the video.

@Sean Francis said:

"You're not alone bro, I've been taking care of mine since she was 6 months her mother left to enjoy life and now my daughter is (1year-6months) still counting brov."

@miracleonu11 stated:

"I wished I stay close to your place I would have loved to take care of her but the Lord is your strength."

@vivianifunanya671 said:

"God bless you for taking good care of her, she will make you proud and the future is too bright for you both. I pray you marry a mother as wife that."

@Olori OLARIBIGBE reacted:

"God will continue to give you more strength and understanding to take good care of the baby and also provide for you."

@Shawn martins:@KING added:

"You are a good father, I pray when it’s time to eat the fruit of your labor,you will be in good health with long life. This video is giving."

@opesky reacted:

"Guys feel dat it easy to be a mother even pregnancy it self it not easy so give woman especially single mother respect pls."

@dorabest wrote:

"Don't give that baby to her mum please God will provide for you and your baby and bless you in Jesus name amen and amen."

@adetutuadunniadex added:

"But you won't allow the innocent baby to enjoy breastfeeding and motherly love now, don't you go to work ni? pls give her to her mom."

Watch the video below:

