A Nigerian lady has recounted her experience with a friend whom she lent a whopping sum of N7.6 million

According to her, the friend ghosted her and stopped responding to her messages for about two years

Social media users reacted massively to her story, with many sharing similar experiences with trusted friends

A Nigerian lady, Serah Ibrahim, has lamented online after a friend cut ties with her after borrowing a large sum of N7.6 million.

Sarah said she released the millions of naira to her friend for her proof of funds, hoping she would pay it back.

Serah recounts challenges after lending money out

Taking to her X account, Serah revealed how the money she couldn't recover from her friend set her back financially.

According to her, she was fond of going the extra mile for her friends, an attitude she had to reconsider after her bad experience.

Sarah said it's been two years since her friend stopped replying to her messages after borrowing N7.6 million.

In her words:

"Remember sending a friend 7.6 million naira for proof of funds. It’s been 2 years. And yes, she doesn’t even respond to my messages anymore. That money set me back so much, but I go way too far for my friends. Took her like a sister, so the hurt is different. NEVER AGAIN."

Reactions as lady shares ordeal with friend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

KC Emenike said:

"Wow. 7.6 million. And the girl probably dey Canada/UK dey enjoy free basic amenities right now o. Should we summon her spirit back to Naija? Na jus small e need."

Best Temperature said:

"Give her time; she will definitely pay you back. She might be struggling to get a hold in Canada right now. Except she moved on PR, if not, give her time. She might not be responding because it’s choking her. I’m making a case for her Serah because I know how difficult it is to settle."

Best said:

"I spent mine and it was my mom that came to mine rescue. You may not understand to travel with limited funds is not as easy as it looks. But I know she will definitely pay her back with a lot of add ons to compensate." I have same experience. Sent 4million naira to a friend who was also my lecturer for the same purpose on the 5th of August 2020 and have not recovered even a dime of my money. So painful people can't be trusted."

Pato Pato added:

"I don't give anyone money I can't let go. I learnt this as far back as 2006 when I was betrayed by a friend. If I give you money, as in borrowing, it means that I can comfortably let go of it. So, when you disappoint, I smile and move on. If I can't let go, I WON'T give."

See the post below:

Pastor advises against borrowing money to friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor admonished people to stop extending loans to friends from their savings.

According to Pastor Bolaji Idowu, giving friends money through loans would only spoil relationships.

