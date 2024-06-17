Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest recently celebrated Father’s Day in a unique way on social media

The celebrity barman shared a video of himself chilling with Victor Osimhen and other top Super Eagles stars

The video warmed the hearts of Nigerians, who shared their thoughts about it on social media

Nigerian nightlife boss Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, joined many other fathers all over the world to celebrate Fathers’ Day.

The occasion took place on June 17, 2024, and the self-styled celebrity barman shared a video of himself chilling with Super Eagles stars.

Cubana Chiefpriest and top Super Eagles stars celebrate Father's Day together. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Chiefpriest was seen at a beach house with Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Uzoho among others. The socialite then took to the caption of the video to brag about chilling with ballers.

He wrote:

“Beach️ Day Unto Father's Day With My Fellow FootBallers Life Is For The Living.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest chills with Victor Osimhen, others

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest celebrating Father's’Day with Nigerian football stars warmed the hearts of many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Official_purity480:

“Your videos alone makes me happy, when ever am depressed, Me giving my sef hope that I shall become rich someday.”

Therayztv:

“Absolutely… CP no Small✅.”

Jaypearl__:

“Happy father's day .”

Justkamala:

“Money Nah Water…”

mightyprayger:

“Na u be dem papa Normally @cubana_chiefpriest.”

Iam_jessynick:

“Men Dey Strong ❤️.”

Chukshardcelestine:

“Happy father's day Odogwu, may your days be long ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

azukaego_001:

“This Gathering Di Very Expensive❤️.”

Man likens Victor Osimhen to Portable

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s rant against recently resigned national team coach George Finidi continued to spark an online debate.

Following Osimhen’s outburst, Nigerian sports journalist Babatunde Otitoju noted that the Napoli star overreacted.

According to the pressman, he did not like the way Osimhen spoke to his coach, and his actions made little or no difference to the way controversial singer Portable would have behaved.

Source: Legit.ng