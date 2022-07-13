Pastor Adeboye's wife Foluke fondly called Mummy G.O has clocked 74 today July 13 and she is full of praises to God

The birthday girl herself took to social media to celebrate with a lovely video of her dancing in joy and praises as the choir sang a beautiful tune

Several Nigerians have thronged to Mummy G.O's page with prayers and beautiful messages to celebrate her on her special day

Foluke Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christain Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye turned 74 today, July 13.

As expected, Mummy G.O as she is fondly called expressed praises to God who has been faithful and kept her over the years.

Nigerians celebrate Mummy G.O as she marks 74th birthday Photo credit: @pastorfoluadeboye

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on her page, she was seen dancing stealing with her arms raised intermittently in praise as the choir sang a beautiful tune.

The atmosphere reeked of celebration as a huge cake and other items were spotted not far away from Mummy G.O.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At 74, she revealed that her strength is renewed through God's grace and Mercy. Mummy G.O also prayed for everyone who rejoiced with her.

"Wa Hamba Nathi means You walked with me. My Father, Lover and Friend you walked with me all these years and at 74 my strength is being renewed by the day through your grace and mercies alone. Thank you Jesus, Thank You Lord. For all my children celebrating with me as well, the things of rejoicing wont cease from your homes in Jesus name."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate Mummy G.O

mary.akpobome:

"Happy Birthday MGO! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️"

philippashima:

"Happy birthday dear Mummy. MAY GOD'S UNDENIABLE GOODNESS FLOURISH YOU ALWAYS. You always remain an epitome of GREATNESS. "

victoriaa_unah:

"Happy birthday to you Mummy. I pray that God continues to strengthen you for more of works he has planned for you in Jesus Name, Amen!"

fadeadef:

"Happy Birthday ma!!!! God bless you richly"

temmikay:

"Happy Birthday Mummy,more Grace,Divine Health and Long life in Jesus Christ Mighty Name ❤️"

Rita Dominic shares Zamunda themed video as she celebrates birthday

Beautiful Nollywood veteran Rota Dominic celebrated her birthday today onJuly 12 and she dedicated beautiful posts to the special occasion.

Rita shared a short video with the theme from Coming To America where she was seen elegantly walking into the room.

Not stopping there, the actress also shared a stunning photo of herself in a blazing red outfit and headwrap.

Source: Legit.ng